openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpv

rollup-plugin-vue2

by Thomas Ghysels
0.8.1 (see all)

Rollup plugin for Vue 2.0 components with precompiled templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

347

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Check first if rollup-plugin-vue works for you, it also supports Vue 2 and it's better maintained!

The repository you are looking at is not actively maintained and boils down to a subset of rollup-plugin-vue.

Rollup plugin for Vue 2

Transform .vue components & precompile templates

Ready to transpile ES6 with rollup-plugin-buble & rollup-plugin-babel
Fastest bundle by precompiling templates with vue-template-compiler
Let's see the example config

No support for vue-hot-reload-api (help needed)

Software License Issues JavaScript Style Guide NPM Latest Version ## Installation ``` npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-vue2 ```

Warning: rollup-plugin-vue2 will transform the style tags to imports. You need one of these plugins to handle these:

Usage

Put vue() before any transpiler like Bublé or Babel

// rollup.config.js
import vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue2';
import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only';
import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble';
import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs';
import uglify from 'rollup-plugin-uglify';

export default {
  entry: 'src/main.js',
  dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
  sourcemaps: true,
  plugins: [
    vue(),
    css(),
    buble(),
    nodeResolve({ browser: true, jsnext: true, main: true }),
    commonjs(),
    uglify()
  ]
}

Time to rollup!

# Build
#  -c will default to rollup.config.js
rollup -c

# Development
#  -w will watch for changes
rollup -c -w

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Testing

The linter will check for JS Standard Style

# Unittests
npm run unit

# Linting
npm run lint

# Run all the above
npm run test

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

  1. Clone the project.
  2. npm install
  3. npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial