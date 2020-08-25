Check first if rollup-plugin-vue works for you, it also supports Vue 2 and it's better maintained!

The repository you are looking at is not actively maintained and boils down to a subset of rollup-plugin-vue.

Rollup plugin for Vue 2

Transform .vue components & precompile templates

✓ Ready to transpile ES6 with rollup-plugin-buble & rollup-plugin-babel

✓ Fastest bundle by precompiling templates with vue-template-compiler

✓ Let's see the example config

✗ No support for vue-hot-reload-api (help needed)

## Installation ``` npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-vue2 ```

Warning: rollup-plugin-vue2 will transform the style tags to imports. You need one of these plugins to handle these:

Usage

Put vue() before any transpiler like Bublé or Babel

import vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue2' ; import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only' ; import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble' ; import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs' ; import uglify from 'rollup-plugin-uglify' ; export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , dest : 'dist/bundle.js' , sourcemaps : true , plugins : [ vue(), css(), buble(), nodeResolve({ browser : true , jsnext : true , main : true }), commonjs(), uglify() ] }

Time to rollup!

rollup -c rollup -c -w

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Testing

The linter will check for JS Standard Style

npm run unit npm run lint npm run test

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

Clone the project. npm install npm run build

