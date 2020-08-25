The repository you are looking at is not actively maintained and boils down to a subset of rollup-plugin-vue.
✓ Ready to transpile ES6 with rollup-plugin-buble & rollup-plugin-babel
✓ Fastest bundle by precompiling templates with vue-template-compiler
✓ Let's see the example config
✗ No support for vue-hot-reload-api (help needed)## Installation ``` npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-vue2 ```
Warning: rollup-plugin-vue2 will transform the style tags to imports. You need one of these plugins to handle these:
Put
vue() before any transpiler like Bublé or Babel
// rollup.config.js
import vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue2';
import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only';
import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble';
import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs';
import uglify from 'rollup-plugin-uglify';
export default {
entry: 'src/main.js',
dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
sourcemaps: true,
plugins: [
vue(),
css(),
buble(),
nodeResolve({ browser: true, jsnext: true, main: true }),
commonjs(),
uglify()
]
}
Time to rollup!
# Build
# -c will default to rollup.config.js
rollup -c
# Development
# -w will watch for changes
rollup -c -w
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
The linter will check for JS Standard Style
# Unittests
npm run unit
# Linting
npm run lint
# Run all the above
npm run test
Contributions and feedback are very welcome.
To get it running:
npm install
npm run build
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.