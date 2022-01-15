Visualize and analyze your Rollup bundle to see which modules are taking up space.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-visualizer
or via yarn:
yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-visualizer
Version V5 contains seveal minor breaking changes, depending your current installation take such steps before upgrade:
gzipLength or
brotliLengthupgrade to rollup 2.44 at least. In V5 i use provided by rollup api to get rendered module code for size estimations, instead of original sources as it was before.
To upgrade plugin change import/require statement like it is shown in installation section.
Es imports:
import { visualizer } from 'rollup-plugin-visualizer';
//...
plugins: [
// other plugins
// ....
//
visualizer()
],
//...
Cjs require:
const { visualizer } = require('rollup-plugin-visualizer');
//...
plugins: [
// other plugins
// ....
//
visualizer()
],
//...
filename (string, default
stats.html) - name of the file with diagram to generate
title (string, default
Rollup Visualizer) - title tag value
sourcemap (boolean, default
false) - Use sourcemaps to calculate sizes (e.g. after UglifyJs or Terser). Always add plugin as last option.
open (boolean, default
false) - Open generated file in default user agent
template (string, default
treemap) - Which diagram type to use:
sunburst,
treemap,
network.
json (boolean, default
false) - Produce portable json file that can be used with plugin CLI util to generate graph from several json files. Every UI property ignored in this case.
gzipSize (boolean, default
false) - Collect gzip size from source code and display it at chart.
brotliSize (boolean, default
false) - Collect brotli size from source code and display it at chart.
projectRoot (string | RegExp, default
process.cwd()) - This is some common root(s) path to your files. This is used to cut absolute files paths out.
This plugin provides cli util
rollup-plugin-visualizer. Add
--help to check actual options. It can be used like:
rollup-plugin-visualizer [OPTIONS] stat1.json stat2.json ../stat3.json
This can be usefull in case you have different config files in the same project and you want to display all of them in the same chart.
For development if you need to build plugin, just exec:
npm run build
Generated html files do not and never will contain your source code (contents of files). They can contain only js/html/css code required to build chart (plugin code) and statistical information about your source code.
This statistical information can contain:
See CHANGELOG.md.