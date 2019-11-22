This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-virtual. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Load modules from memory.
Suppose you have an input file like this, and you want to load
foo and
src/bar.js from memory:
// src.main.js
import foo from 'foo';
import bar from './bar.js';
console.log(foo, bar);
// rollup.config.js
import virtual from 'rollup-plugin-virtual';
export default {
entry: 'src/main.js',
// ...
plugins: [
virtual({
'foo': 'export default 1',
'src/bar.js': 'export default 2'
})
]
};
If there were named exports:
// src.main.js
export {foo, bar} from 'foobar';
console.log(foo, bar);
// rollup.config.js
// ...
virtual ({
'foobar': `
export const foo = vendor._foobar.foo;
export const bar = vendor._foobar.bar;
`
})
Use this plugin before any other one like node-resolve or commonjs so they do not alter the output.