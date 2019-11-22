Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-virtual. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Load modules from memory.

Usage

Suppose you have an input file like this, and you want to load foo and src/bar.js from memory:

import foo from 'foo' ; import bar from './bar.js' ; console .log(foo, bar);

import virtual from 'rollup-plugin-virtual' ; export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , plugins : [ virtual({ 'foo' : 'export default 1' , 'src/bar.js' : 'export default 2' }) ] };

If there were named exports:

export {foo, bar} from 'foobar' ; console .log(foo, bar);

virtual ({ 'foobar' : ` export const foo = vendor._foobar.foo; export const bar = vendor._foobar.bar; ` })

Use this plugin before any other one like node-resolve or commonjs so they do not alter the output.

License

MIT