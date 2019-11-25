This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-url. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Inline import files as data-URIs, or copy them to output
npm i --save-dev rollup-plugin-url
import {rollup} from "rollup"
import url from "rollup-plugin-url"
const writeoptions = {dest: "output/output.js"}
const plugin = url({
limit: 10 * 1024, // inline files < 10k, copy files > 10k
include: ["**/*.svg"], // defaults to .svg, .png, .jpg and .gif files
emitFiles: true // defaults to true
})
rollup({
entry: "main.js",
plugins: [plugin],
})
.then(bundle => bundle.write(writeoptions))
Optional. Type:
number.
This is the file size limit to inline files. If files exceed this limit, they
will be copied instead to the destination folder and the hashed filename will
be given instead. If value set to
0 all files will be copied.
Defaults to 14336 (14kb).
Optional. Type: a minimatch pattern, or array of minimatch patterns
These patterns determine which files are inlined. Defaults to .svg, .png, .jpg and .gif files.
Optional. Type:
string
The
publicPath will be added in front of file names when they are not inlined
but copied.
Optional. Type:
boolean
The
emitFiles option is used to run the plugin as you normally would but prevents any files being emitted. This is useful for when you are using rollup to emit both a client side and server side bundle.
Optional. Type:
string
When
emitFiles is
true, the
fileName option can be used to rename the emitted files. It accepts the following string replacements:
[hash] - The hash value of the file's contents
[name] - The name of the imported file, without it's file extension
[extname] - The extension of the imported file, including the leading
.
[dirname] - The parent directory name of the imported file, including trailing
/
Defaults to:
"[hash][extname]"
Optional. Type:
string
When using the
[dirname] replacement in
fileName, uses this directory as the source directory to create the file path from rather than the parent directory of the imported file. For example:
src/path/to/file.js
import png from "./image.png";
rollup.config.js
url({
fileName: "[dirname][hash][extname]",
sourceDir: path.join(__dirname, "src")
})
Emitted File:
path/to/image.png
Optional. Type:
string
The destination dir to copy assets, usually used to rebase the assets according to HTML files.