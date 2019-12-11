Rollup plugin to minify generated bundle. Uses UglifyJS under the hood. There are a few improvements over native uglify:

uglify is run in worker for every chunk

errors are displayed with babel code frame

Note: uglify-js is able to transpile only es5 syntax. If you want to transpile es6+ syntax use terser instead

Install

yarn add rollup-plugin-uglify --dev

Note: this package requires rollup@0.66 and higher

Usage

import { rollup } from "rollup" ; import { uglify } from "rollup-plugin-uglify" ; rollup({ input : "main.js" , plugins : [uglify()] });

Options

uglify(options);

options - uglifyJS API options

options.sourcemap: boolean

Generates source maps and passes them to rollup. Defaults to true .

options.numWorkers: number

Amount of workers to spawn. Defaults to the number of CPUs minus 1.

Examples

If you'd like to preserve comments (for licensing for example), then you can specify a function to do this like so:

uglify({ output : { comments : function ( node, comment ) { if (comment.type === "comment2" ) { return /@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i .test(comment.value); } return false ; } } });

Alternatively, you can also choose to keep all comments (e.g. if a licensing header has already been prepended by a previous rollup plugin):

uglify({ output : { comments : "all" } });

See UglifyJS documentation for further reference.

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin