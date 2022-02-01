Rollup plugin for typescript with compiler errors.
This is a rewrite of original rollup-plugin-typescript, starting and borrowing from this fork.
This version is somewhat slower than original, but it will print out typescript syntactic and semantic diagnostic messages (the main reason for using typescript after all).
# with npm
npm install rollup-plugin-typescript2 typescript tslib --save-dev
# with yarn
yarn add rollup-plugin-typescript2 typescript tslib --dev
// rollup.config.js
import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2';
export default {
input: './main.ts',
plugins: [
typescript(/*{ plugin options }*/)
]
}
The plugin inherits all compiler options and file lists from your
tsconfig.json file. If your tsconfig has another name or another relative path from the root directory, see
tsconfigDefaults,
tsconfig and
tsconfigOverride options below. This also allows for passing in different tsconfig files depending on your build target.
noEmitHelpers: false
importHelpers: true
noResolve: false
noEmit: false
inlineSourceMap: false (see #71)
outDir:
./placeholder in cache root, see 83 and Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/24715
declarationDir: Rollup's
output.file or
output.dir (only if
useTsconfigDeclarationDir is false in the plugin options)
moduleResolution:
node (
classic is deprecated. It also breaks this plugin, see #12 and #14)
allowNonTsExtensions: true to let other plugins on the chain generate typescript, update plugin's include filter to pick them up (see #111)
module: defaults to
ES2015, other valid value is
ESNext (required for dynamic imports, see #54).
allowJs: lets typescript process js files as well, if you use it, modify plugin's
include option to add
"*.js+(|x)", "**/*.js+(|x)" (might want to exclude node_modules, it will slow down the build significantly).
Must be before rollup-plugin-typescript2 in the plugin list, especially when
browser: true option is used, see #66
See explanation for
rollupCommonJSResolveHack option below.
This plugin transpiles code, but doesn't change file extension. Babel plugin, even though it claims it processes all files, only looks at code with those extensions by default:
.js,.jsx,.es6,.es,.mjs. To workaround add
ts and
tsx to the list of babel extensions.
...
import { DEFAULT_EXTENSIONS } from '@babel/core';
...
babel({
extensions: [
...DEFAULT_EXTENSIONS,
'.ts',
'.tsx'
]
}),
...
See #108
cwd:
string
The current work directory, default
process.cwd().
tsconfigDefaults:
{}
The object passed as
tsconfigDefaults will be merged with loaded
tsconfig.json. Final config passed to typescript will be the result of values in
tsconfigDefaults replaced by values in loaded
tsconfig.json, replaced by values in
tsconfigOverride and then replaced by hard
compilerOptions overrides on top of that (see above).
For simplicity and other tools' sake, try to minimize usage of defaults and overrides and keep everything in
tsconfig.json file (tsconfigs can themselves be chained, so save some turtles).
let defaults = { compilerOptions: { declaration: true } };
let override = { compilerOptions: { declaration: false } };
// ...
plugins: [
typescript({
tsconfigDefaults: defaults,
tsconfig: "tsconfig.json",
tsconfigOverride: override
})
]
This is a deep merge (objects are merged, arrays are concatenated, primitives are replaced, etc), increase
verbosity to 3 and look for
parsed tsconfig if you get something unexpected.
tsconfig:
undefined
Path to
tsconfig.json. Set this if your tsconfig has another name or relative location from the project directory. By default will try to load
./tsconfig.json, but will not fail if file is missing unless the value is set explicitly.
tsconfigOverride:
{}
See
tsconfigDefaults.
check: true
Set to false to avoid doing any diagnostic checks on the code.
verbosity: 1
clean: false
Set to true for clean build (wipes out cache on every build).
cacheRoot:
node_modules/.cache/rollup-plugin-typescript2
Path to cache. Defaults to a folder in node_modules.
include:
[ "*.ts+(|x)", "**/*.ts+(|x)" ]
By default passes all .ts files through typescript compiler.
exclude:
[ "*.d.ts", "**/*.d.ts" ]
But excludes type definitions.
abortOnError: true
Bail out on first syntactic or semantic error. In some cases setting this to false will result in exception in rollup itself (for example for unresolvable imports).
rollupCommonJSResolveHack: false
On windows typescript resolver favors POSIX path, while commonjs plugin (and maybe others?) uses native path as module id. This can result in
namedExports being ignored if rollup happened to use typescript's resolution. Set to true to pass resolved module path through
resolve() to match up with
rollup-plugin-commonjs.
rollup-plugin-commonjs fixed this in
10.1.0, so projects using this option who update to new version will be broken again.
This also works around the similar bug affecting code splitting (see rollup/issues/3094).
objectHashIgnoreUnknownHack: false
The plugin uses rollup config as part of cache key.
object-hash is used to generate a hash, but it can have trouble with some uncommon types of elements. Setting this option to true will make
object-hash ignore unknowns, at the cost of not invalidating the cache if ignored elements are changed. Only enable this if you need it (
Error: Unknown object type "xxx" for example) and make sure to run with
clean: true once in a while and definitely before a release. (See #105 and #203)
useTsconfigDeclarationDir: false
If true, declaration files will be emitted in the directory given in the tsconfig. If false, the declaration files will be placed inside the destination directory given in the Rollup configuration.
Set to false if any other rollup plugins need access to declaration files.
typescript: typescript module installed with the plugin
When typescript version installed by the plugin (latest 2.x) is unacceptable, you can import your own typescript module and pass it in as
typescript: require("path/to/other/typescript"). Must be 2.0+, things might break if transpiler interfaces changed enough from what the plugin was built against.
transformers:
undefined
experimental, typescript 2.4.1+
Transformers will likely be available in tsconfig eventually, so this is not a stable interface, see Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14419.
For example, integrating kimamula/ts-transformer-keys:
const keysTransformer = require('ts-transformer-keys/transformer').default;
const transformer = (service) => ({
before: [ keysTransformer(service.getProgram()) ],
after: []
});
// ...
plugins: [
typescript({ transformers: [transformer] })
]
This plugin respects
declaration: true in your
tsconfig.json file. When set, it will emit
*.d.ts files for your bundle. The resulting file(s) can then be used with the
types property in your
package.json file as described here.
By default, the declaration files will be located in the same directory as the generated Rollup bundle. If you want to override this behavior and instead use the declarationDir set
useTsconfigDeclarationDir to
true in the plugin options.
The way typescript handles type-only imports and ambient types effectively hides them from rollup watch, because import statements are not generated and changing them doesn't trigger a rebuild.
Otherwise the plugin should work in watch mode. Make sure to run a normal build after watch session to catch any type errors.
TypeScript
2.4+
Rollup
1.26.3+
Node
6.4.0+ (basic es6 support)
Report any bugs on github: https://github.com/ezolenko/rollup-plugin-typescript2/issues.
Attach your
tsconfig.json,
package.json (for versions of dependencies), rollup script and anything else that could influence module resolution, ambient types and typescript compilation.
Check if problem is reproducible after running
npm prune to clear any rogue types from npm_modules (by default typescript grabs all ambient types).
Check if you get the same problem with
clean option set to true (might indicate a bug in the cache).
If makes sense, check if running
tsc directly produces similar results.
Attach plugin output with
verbosity option set to 3 (this will list all files being transpiled and their imports).
Use the normal github process of forking, making a branch and creating a PR when ready. Fix all linting problems (run
npm lint), fix any failed checks that are run on the PR (basically lint right now). Use an editor that supports editorconfig, or match the settings from
.editorconfig file manually.
Fastest way to test changes is to do a self build, the plugin is part of its own build system:
npm build (uses last released version on npm)
dist
npm build-self (uses fresh local build)
dist for the expected changes
npm build-self again to make sure plugin built by new version can still build itself
If
build-self breaks at some point, fix the problem and restart from
build step (a known good copy).
This repo badly needs unittests and integration tests with various scenarios and expected outcomes though.