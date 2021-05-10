Rollup Plugin to automatically resolve path aliases set in the compilerOptions section of tsconfig.json .

Don't use it if you're already using rollup-plugin-typescript. This plugin is only for use cases where your TypeScript code has already been transpiled before rollup runs.

For example, if you have

{ "compilerOptions" : { "baseUrl" : "." , "paths" : { "@utils" : [ "src/helpers/utils" ] } } }

import { something } from '@utils' ;

Then this plugin will make sure that rollup knows how to resolve @utils .

Features

No config required. 😎

Wildcards are supported. 💪

Uses nodeModuleNameResolver from the Typescript API. 🤓

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-typescript-paths

Usage

import { typescriptPaths } from 'rollup-plugin-typescript-paths' ; export default { plugins : [typescriptPaths()], };

Options

tsConfigPath : Custom path to your tsconfig.json . Use this if the plugin can't seem to find the correct one by itself.

Custom path to your . Use this if the plugin can't seem to find the correct one by itself. absolute : Whether to resolve to absolute paths or not; defaults to true .

Whether to resolve to absolute paths or not; defaults to . transform : If the plugin successfully resolves a path, this function allows you to hook into the process and transform that path before it is returned.

If the plugin successfully resolves a path, this function allows you to hook into the process and transform that path before it is returned. preserveExtensions : Whether to preserve .ts and .tsx file extensions instead of having them changed to .js ; defaults to false .

License

MIT.