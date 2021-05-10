Rollup Plugin to automatically resolve path aliases set in the
compilerOptions section of
tsconfig.json.
Don't use it if you're already using rollup-plugin-typescript. This plugin is only for use cases where your TypeScript code has already been transpiled before
rollup runs.
For example, if you have
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
// ...
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"@utils": ["src/helpers/utils"]
}
}
}
import { something } from '@utils';
Then this plugin will make sure that rollup knows how to resolve
@utils.
nodeModuleNameResolver from the Typescript API. 🤓
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-typescript-paths
import { typescriptPaths } from 'rollup-plugin-typescript-paths';
export default {
// ...
plugins: [typescriptPaths()],
};
tsConfigPath: Custom path to your
tsconfig.json. Use this if the plugin can't seem to find the correct one by itself.
absolute: Whether to resolve to absolute paths or not; defaults to
true.
transform: If the plugin successfully resolves a path, this function allows you to hook into the process and transform that path before it is returned.
preserveExtensions: Whether to preserve
.ts and
.tsx file extensions instead of having them changed to
.js; defaults to
false.
MIT.