A TypeScript Rollup plugin that bundles declarations, respects Browserslists, and enables seamless integration with transpilers such as babel and swc
This is first and foremost a TypeScript plugin for Rollup that brings the best of both together in a package that also respects Browserslists, bundles declaration files, and enables seamless integration with other transpilers such as Babel and swc.
One of the most powerful features of
rollup-plugin-ts is declaration bundling and tree-shaking that works seamlessly with code splitting. That means you'll always get the smallest possible declaration files that match exactly what you're exporting, without any superflous type information.
Tooling in the JavaScript ecosystem can often be complex, and this is very much the case when intending to combine TypeScript with other tools such as Babel and Browserslists while still maintaining the unique emit capabilities of
tsc.
rollup-plugin-ts differs from other TypeScript plugins in being opiniated about how some of these tools integrate in order to achieve the most optimal behavior with the smallest possible computational overhead. For example, when combined with another transpiler such as Babel, TypeScript handles diagnostics, declarations, and stripping away types, while Babel is used for syntax transformations.
At the same time,
rollup-plugin-ts has a very robust test suite that runs tests across all minor versions of TypeScript since v3.4 to ensure that everything works no matter which version of TypeScript you or your team is using.
.d.ts) and fully supports code splitting.
$ npm install rollup-plugin-ts --save-dev
$ yarn add rollup-plugin-ts --dev
$ pnpm add rollup-plugin-ts --save-dev
rollup-plugin-ts depends on
rollup and
typescript, so you need to manually install these as development dependencies as well.
You may also need to install additional peer dependencies such as
@babel/core,
@babel/runtime,
@babel/preset-env,
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime,
@swc/core, or
@swc/helpers depending on the features you are going to use. Refer to the documentation for the specific cases where any of these may be relevant.
Using the plugin is as simple as it can be. Here's an example within a Rollup config:
import ts from "rollup-plugin-ts";
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
ts({
/* Plugin options */
})
]
};
Without any options, the plugin will "just work":
tsconfig.json file closest to the current working directory will be resolved, if any. Otherwise, the default Typescript options will be used.
.browserslistrc file or
browserslist property within the
package.json file closest to the current working directory will be resolved and used to decide the Typescript ECMAScript version target, if any. Otherwise, the declared
target within the resolved
tsconfig.json file will be used, if any such file exists, and if not, the default Typescript target will be used.
This plugin works very well with just Typescript.
The
tsconfig.json file closest to your project will be resolved and used in combination with Rollup.
If your config has a different name, or if you use different configs dynamically depending on the environment, you can provide the location for the
tsconfig in the plugin options:
ts({
tsconfig: PRODUCTION ? "tsconfig.prod.json" : "tsconfig.json"
});
You an also pass in CompilerOptions directly, rather than provide the path to a
tsconfig:
ts({
tsconfig: {
target: ScriptTarget.ES2018,
allowSyntheticDefaultImports: true,
allowJs: true
}
});
You can also pass in a function that receives whatever
CompilerOptions that could be resolved relative to the current working directory, but then allow you to override the options:
ts({
tsconfig: resolvedConfig => ({...resolvedConfig, allowJs: false})
});
The above example is based on the assumption that a file can be resolved with the name
tsconfig.json, and if not, the Typescript's default
CompilerOptions will be used.
But if you want to provide the name of the
tsconfig to override, you can also pass in an object following the following form:
ts({
tsconfig: {
fileName: "my-awesome-tsconfig.json",
hook: resolvedConfig => ({...resolvedConfig, allowJs: false})
}
});
If there is a
.browserslistrc file or the nearest
package.json contains a Browserslist configuration, a target ECMAScript version will be decided based on that one, rather than respecting the
target property of the matched
tsconfig.
If you do not want this behavior, you can disable it as described here.
This plugin makes sure that the helper functions that may be emitted within the output generated by Typescript will not be duplicated across files and chunks. Instead, they will automatically be divided into chunks and imported across Rollup chunks. You don't have to do anything!
If there is a
.browserslistrc file or the nearest
package.json contains a Browserslist configuration, this is the default behavior! Rather than use the
target property of the nearest
tsconfig, it will be decided based on the Browserslist.
You can explicitly pass in Browserslist options. Here's an example with a raw Browserslist query:
ts({
browserslist: ["last 1 version", "> 1%"]
});
You can also provide a configuration object instead of a raw query. Here's one with a baked-in query:
ts({
browserslist: {
query: ["last 1 version", "> 1%"]
}
});
...And here's one with a
path property pointing to a file that contains a Browserslist:
ts({
browserslist: {
path: ".mybrowserslistrc"
}
});
If no Browserslist can be found, or if you simply don't want to use one, that's completely OK!
In such cases, the
target property of the nearest
tsconfig will be used (or use the Typescript default setting if no such file exists).
You can explicitly request that no Browserslist will be used by setting the
browserslist property to
false in the plugin options:
ts({
browserslist: false
});
This plugin makes it really easy to use Typescript for reporting diagnostics, generating declaration files, and stripping types, but then using Babel for all other syntax transformations.
One very strong use case for this is to use
@babel/preset-env. Another one is that you get the entire ecosystem of Babel plugins at your disposal.
To use Babel, first set the
transpiler plugin option to
"babel":
ts({
transpiler: "babel"
});
Now, all that remains is to simply install the peer dependencies relevant to
babel. Please install
@babel/core,
@babel/runtime,
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime, and
@babel/preset-env as well with your package manager:
npm
$ npm install @babel/core @babel/runtime @babel/plugin-transform-runtime @babel/preset-env --save-dev
Yarn
$ yarn add @babel/core @babel/runtime @babel/plugin-transform-runtime @babel/preset-env --dev
pnpm
$ pnpm add @babel/core @babel/runtime @babel/plugin-transform-runtime @babel/preset-env --save-dev
Don't worry if you don't,
rollup-plugin-ts will warn you about exactly which dependencies are missing once you run it.
Once you're done installing peer dependencies, that's it! The plugin will attempt to locate a
babel.config.js file or a
.babelrc file and use the options, plugins, and presets found there.
By default, some combination of presets and plugins will be applied depending on the config options you provide, while others will be forced at all times for interoperability reasons. See this section for more details.
@babel/preset-env behavior (and how to opt out)
By default, when using Babel as the transpiler,
@babel/preset-env will be used as a preset that respects the browserslist that was either provided directly as a plugin option, or was resolved inside the root of your project, or was computed based on your
tsconfig.json file.
If you don't want this behavior, simply pass the
browserslist: false option to the plugin. Doing so will never apply
@babel/preset-env and not apply any additional syntax transformations:
ts({
transpiler: "babel",
browserslist: false
});
This plugin will apply syntax transformations from Babel presets and plugins on a file-by-file basis. However, if a minification-related plugin or preset such as babel-preset-minify is found within the Babel options, these transformations will be applied per chunk. This enables the minification presets and plugins to perform better as it can now mangle in relation to the entire chunk and better remove unwanted characters such as whitespace. All of this works automatically.
@babel/runtime and external helpers
This plugin will automatically make sure to avoid duplication of emitted Babel helpers. Rollup will automatically split these into chunks and re-use them across the chunks that Rollup generates. You don't have to do anything.
@babel/runtime and polyfills
Babel supports injecting polyfills where needed and in relation to the target environment. By default, this plugin will not add polyfills to your chunks since there are arguably better ways of applying polyfills such as lazy-loading depending on feature support or using something like Polyfill.app.
If you would like this behavior, simply add either
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime to your Babel config with the
corejs option set to true, or add
@babel/preset-env to your Babel config with the
useBuiltIns option set to
usage.
Just like with Babel, this plugin makes it trivial to use TypeScript for reporting diagnostics, generating declaration files, and stripping types, but then using swc for all other syntax transformations.
Swc is a much faster alternative to Babel, built in Rust, that attempts to be as close to a drop-in replacement for Babel as possible. It is not nearly as mature and doesn't have as big a plugin ecosystem yet, but can often be much faster than Babel. And like Babel, it also has first-class support for Browserslists which will be used to decide which syntax transformations to apply depending on language support in the target environments.
To use swc, first set the
transpiler plugin option to
"swc":
ts({
transpiler: "swc"
});
Now, all that remains is to simply install the peer dependencies relevant to
swc. Please install
@swc/core and
@swc/helpers as well with your package manager:
npm
$ npm install @swc/core @swc/helpers --save-dev
Yarn
$ yarn add @swc/core @swc/helpers --dev
pnpm
$ pnpm add @swc/core @swc/helpers --save-dev
Don't worry if you don't,
rollup-plugin-ts will warn you about exactly which dependencies are missing once you run it.
Once you're done installing peer dependencies, that's it! The plugin will attempt to locate a
.swcrc file and use the options found there.
By default, some combination of options will be applied depending on the config options you provide, while others will be forced at all times for interoperability reasons. See this section for more details.
Custom Transformers
This plugin enables you to pass in
Custom Transformers which allows you to transform the Typescript AST during code transpilation.
This enables you to very efficiently transform Typescript before code generation and additionally enables you to use this plugin with tools that leverage this, such as some modern web frameworks and libraries do.
Typescript declaration files are normally distributed in a folder structure that resembles the structure of the source folder.
With
tsc, you would get something like this:
Rollup is a bundler, and with it, we can produce clean, small files that are easy to distribute.
With
rollup-plugin-ts, declaration files will be bundled, tree-shaken and emitted alongside the chunks emitted by Rollup:
And, it even works in complex code splitting scenarios:
ts({
// If your tsconfig is already called 'tsconfig.json', this option can be left out
tsconfig: "tsconfig.json",
// If there is no .browserslistrc within your project, and if your package.json doesn't include a Browserslist property, this option can be left out
browserslist: false
});
As described here, by default, the plugin will attempt to locate a Browserslist automatically. This example shows how you can provide one explicitly
ts({
browserslist: ["last 1 version", "> 1%"]
});
// or
ts({
browserslist: {path: ".mybrowserslistrc"}
});
As described here, a
babel.config.js or
.babelrc file will automatically be found by the plugin if available. This example shows how you can provide one explicitly.
And, as described here, the same goes for Browserslists.
ts({
transpiler: "babel",
browserslist: ["last 1 version", "> 1%"],
babelConfig: {
plugins: ["my-babel-plugin"]
}
});
As described here, a
.swcrc file will automatically be found by the plugin if available. This example shows how you can provide one explicitly.
And, as described here, the same goes for Browserslists.
ts({
transpiler: "swc",
browserslist: ["last 1 version", "> 1%"],
swcConfig: {
minify: true
}
});
ts({
transformers: {
before: [myTransformer1, myTransformer2],
after: [myTransformer3, myTransformer4],
afterDeclarations: [myTransformer5, myTransformer6]
}
});
This example shows how you can use this plugin to accomplish quite advanced things:
const IS_PRODUCTION = process.env.NODE_ENV === "production";
const BUNDLE_TARGET = process.env.BUNDLE_TARGET;
const APP_ROOT = "/some/project/root/folder";
const awesomeFrameworkTransformers = getAwesomeFrameworkCustomTransformers();
ts({
// Use Babel for Syntax transformations
transpiler: "babel",
// Don't use process.cwd(), but instead another root directory
cwd: APP_ROOT,
// Load a different tsconfig file in production
tsconfig: IS_PRODUCTION ? "tsconfig.prod.json" : "tsconfig.json",
// Load a different browserslist if currently targeting a modern environment
browserslist: {
path: BUNDLE_TARGET === "modern" ? ".browserslistrc-modern" : ".browserslistrc-legacy"
},
// Load a different babel config file in production
babelConfig: IS_PRODUCTION ? "babel.config.prod.js" : "babel.config.js",
// Exclude files within node_modules when not in production
exclude: IS_PRODUCTION ? [] : ["node_modules/**/*.*"],
// Apply CustomTransformers, for example to transform the Source Code with a framework that uses some
transformers: awesomeFrameworkTransformers
});
You can use pass a specific TypeScript to use as an option. This may be useful if you are using different TypeScript versions across packages inside a monorepo and you want to use a specific one with
rollup-plugin-ts:
ts({
typescript: specialTypescriptVersion
});
rollup-plugin-ts provides a few hooks that allow you to hook into and augment the internal behavior of the plugin.
These can be provided in the plugin options for the
hook property:
ts({
hook: {
// Add hooks here
}
});
The next few subsections describe the different hooks that can be provided
outputPath hook
Type:
(path: string, kind: "declaration" | "declarationMap" | "buildInfo") => string | undefined
The
outputPath hook can be used to rewrite the location on the filesystem that assets produced by
rollup-plugin-ts are written to.
It is invoked immediately before assets such as declarations or declaration maps are emitted.
The hook is invoked with the output path as well as the kind of asset the path represents as arguments.
If you return a
string from the hook, the alternative location will be used instead. If you return undefined, the current path will be used.
ts({
hook: {
outputPath: (path, kind) => rewritePathSomehow(path, kind)
}
});
For example, the
path may be
/some/path/index.d.ts, and
kind be
declaration, and you might want to rewrite this to
/some/path/my-typings.d.ts.
diagnostics hook
Type:
(diagnostics: readonly Diagnostic[]) => readonly Diagnostic[]|undefined
The
diagnostics hook can be used to read, alter, and extend the diagnostics generated by TypeScript immediately before they are emitted as errors via Rollup.
Normally, Rollup will crash on the first discovered error, but there may be several diagnostics, all of which may be of interest to you. This hook gives you access to all of them.
You can also use this hook if you want to silence specific kinds of Diagnostics or even add your own.
declarationStats hook
Type:
(stats: DeclarationStats) => DeclarationStats|undefined
The
declarationStats hook can be used to get relevant stats produced while bundling declarations.
The hook calls the given callback with a stats object as the first argument.
The stats object has the following type information:
// A Record from chunk file names to their stats
type DeclarationStats = Record<string, DeclarationChunkStats>;
interface DeclarationChunkStats {
// An array of the external type dependencies for a declaration chunk
externalTypes: ExternalType[];
}
interface ExternalType {
// The name of the external library that provides the typings. For example, "typescript" or "@types/node"
library: string;
// The version of the referenced external library
version: string;
}
externalTypes property for
DeclarationChunkStats
The
externalTypes property of declaration chunk stats objects can be useful, for example, if you want to get a hook into which external type dependencies that remain
after bundling and tree-shaking and that you should declare as
dependencies of your library.
Here's an example of how you might use the hook:
ts({
hook: {
declarationStats: declarationStats => console.log(declarationStats)
}
});
The example above could log something like the following to the console:
{
"index.d.ts": {
externalTypes: [
{ library: "typescript", version: "3.9.2" },
{ library: "@types/node", version: "14.0.26" }
]
},
"some-other-chunk.d.ts": {
externalTypes: [
{ library: "some-other-external-library", version: "1.2.3" }
]
}
}
This gives you an easy way to track which external type dependencies remain in your bundled and tree-shaken declarations and that should be declared as dependencies of your library.
The plugin options are documented in more detail across this README, but the full list of options is:
transpiler
Type:
"typescript" | "babel" | "swc"
Can be any of
"babel",
"swc", or
"typescript" (default:
"typescript").
See this section and this section for details on how
rollup-plugin-ts works when
"babel" is being used as a transpiler, and this section for how it works when
"swc" is being used as a transpiler.
babelConfig
Type:
string | Partial<BabelConfig>
This option will only be respected when
"babel" is being used as the
transpiler and can be used to provide a Babel config or a path to one.
swcConfig
Type:
string | Partial<SwcConfig>
This option will only be respected when
"swc" is being used as the
transpiler and can be used to provide a swc config or a path to one.
tsconfig
Type:
string | Partial<CompilerOptions> | Partial<Record<keyof CompilerOptions, string | number | boolean>> | ParsedCommandLine | TsConfigResolver | TsConfigResolverWithFileName
Provide the TypeScript CompilerOptions to use, or a path to a
tsconfig with this property.
See this section for details on the many ways this property can be configured.
browserslist
Type:
false | string[] | string | BrowserslistConfig
Provide the Browserslist to use, or a path to a
.browserslistrc with this property.
See this section for details on the many ways this property can be configured.
cwd
Type:
string
Use this property to overwrite whatever is considered the root directory. The default value is
process.cwd().
typescript
Type:
typeof import("typescript")
Use this property to pass a specific version of TypeScript to use.
transformers
Type:
(CustomTransformers | CustomTransformersFunction)[] | CustomTransformers | CustomTransformersFunction
Use this property to provide TypeScript
CustomTransformers.
See this section for more details on how to configure this property.
include
Type:
string[]|string
This option takes a minimatch pattern or an array of minimatch patterns and only transforms files with filenames that the pattern matches.
exclude
Type:
string[]|string
This option takes a minimatch pattern or an array of minimatch patterns and only transforms files with filenames that the pattern doesn't match.
transpileOnly
Type:
boolean
If this option is
true, diagnostics won't be generated. This will improve performance since TypeScript but ignores all syntactical and semantic errors or warnings that may arise.
fileSystem
Optionally the FileSystem to use. This is useful for example when you want to provide a virtual FileSystem to read from or write to.
Note that this must conform with the
System interface declared by TypeScript, rather than the
fs module.
hook
Use this property to get hooks into the internals of
rollup-plugin-ts.
See this section for more details.
TypeScript and Babel are powerful tools in their own right. Combined with Rollup, they become even more powerful. To provide a seamless experience, Rollup always take precedence when conflicts arise. As a natural consequence of this, some options provided to TypeScript and Babel will be ignored or overridden.
The following CompilerOptions from a
tsconfig will be ignored:
|Property
|Reason
outDir
|Rollup, not TypeScript, will decide where to emit chunks.
module
|Rollup, not TypeScript, is the decider of which module system(s) to target based on your Rollup configuration.
outFile
|This option produces flat output and only works with the module formats AMD and SystemJS. Rollup will be the decider of how to split code.
sourceMap
|TypeScript will always be instructed to produce SourceMaps. Rollup then decides whether or not to include them (and if they should be inlined).
inlineSourceMap
|TypeScript will always be instructed to produce SourceMaps. Rollup then decides whether or not to include them (and if they should be inlined).
inlineSources
|Since
inlineSourceMap is ignored, this option won't take effect.
importHelpers
|Helpers will always be imported. This makes it possible for Rollup to code-split properly and share TypeScript helpers across chunks.
moduleResolution
|Node-module resolution will always be used. This is required for
importHelpers to work and in general, to make TypeScript able to resolve external libraries. Note that you still need to add the nodeResolve plugin in order to include external libraries within your bundle unless
allowJs is
true within your
tsconfig
noEmit
|TypeScript should always be able to emit assets, but those will be delegated to Rollup.
noEmitOnError
|See above.
emitDeclarationOnly
|See above.
noEmitHelpers
|TypeScript should always be able to emit helpers, since the
importHelpers option is forced
noResolve
|TypeScript should always be able to resolve things. Otherwise, compilation might break.
watch
|Rollup, not TypeScript, will watch files if run in watch mode. Efficient caching will still be used for optimum performance.
preserveWatchOutput
|See above
The following additional options will also be ignored:
|Property
|Reason
include
|Rollup itself will decide which files to include in the transformation process based on your code. This plugin itself takes a
include property which you should use instead if you want to explicitly allow specific files or globs.
exclude
|See above.
Given that Rollup, not TypeScript, is the decider of which module system(s) to target based on your Rollup configuration, TypeScript will always emit ES modules that Rollup can understand and work with.
The
esModuleInterop option to TypeScript is respected, but its emit-characteristics won't have an impact on your bundle. Instead, you may consult the Rollup documentation for the
interop option to achieve
the same thing with Rollup.
The following Babel options will be ignored:
|Property
|Reason
sourceMaps
|Babel will always be instructed to produce SourceMaps. Rollup then decides whether or not to include them (and if they should be inlined).
cwd
|The
cwd option provided to the plugin will always be used.
include
|Rollup itself will decide which files to include in the transformation process based on your code. This plugin itself takes a
include property which you should use instead if you want to explicitly allow specific files or globs.
exclude
|See above
ignore
|See above
only
|See above
sourceType
|Will always use
module. Rollup will then decide what to do based on the output format
The following Babel options will be ignored:
|Property
|Reason
sourceMaps
|swc will always be instructed to produce SourceMaps. Rollup then decides whether or not to include them (and if they should be inlined).
cwd
|The
cwd option provided to the plugin will always be used.
cwd
|See above.
test
|Rollup itself will decide which files to include in the transformation process based on your code. This plugin itself takes a
include property which you should use instead if you want to explicitly allow specific files or globs.
exclude
|See above
isModule
|Will always use
true. Rollup will then decide what to do based on the output format
If you decide to use Babel as the transpiler with the
transpiler plugin option set to
"babel", some best-practice default plugins and presets will be applied such that you don't have to configure anything on your own.
By default, the plugin will conditionally apply the
@babel/preset-env preset if a Browserslist is provided or located, as well as plugins for handling shipped proposals. And, the
@babel/plugin-runtime plugin will be used for extracting Babel helpers and reusing them across your chunks to avoid code duplication.
If you provide these presets or plugins yourself through the found or provided Babel config, your config options will take precedence.
Here's table with a full overview of the specifics:
|Preset/Plugin
|Condition
|Reason
@babel/preset-env
|A Browserslist is provided or found automatically, and you don't provide this preset yourself within your Babel config
|This preset enables you to base your syntax transformations on the specific browsers/environment you want your application or library to target. It will "Just Work"
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime
|You don't provide this plugin yourself within your Babel config
|Depending on your configuration, async functions may be rewritten to use Regenerator Runtime, and there may be one or more Babel helpers injected within your code.
@babel/plugin-runtime allows this plugin to avoid duplicating these helpers, and instead make them shared across Chunks seamlessly via Rollup.
Absolutely, even with Declaration files. Things will work seamlessly.
The TypeScript compiler, while extremely powerful, has the restriction that it can only target a specific ECMAScript version. In reality, browsers and other ECMAScript environments has varying support for newer language features. Some browsers support even those features that haven't been publicized yet, while others support only parts of the latest language features.
In effect, a browser may support a lot of modern features such as classes and proper lexical scoping, but lack others. With TypeScript, it's "all-or-nothing": If you want to support a Browser with partial support, you must target the latest publicized ECMAScript version that the browser fully supports.
Babel, on the other hand, is far more granular in its design and applies syntax transformations on a feature-by-feature basis.
Combined with something like
@babel/preset-env, individual transformations can be applied for only those language features that are missing.
This means that you can use things like classes and lexical scoping in browsers that otherwise doesn't fully support all of the ES2015 specification.
Babel has recently received support for parsing and transforming TypeScript. It would be intriguing to just use Babel for everything. However, there are significant caveats:
The Babel compiler works on a file-by-file basis, meaning it is simple to use and reason about, whereas the TypeScript compiler works with Programs, or in other words sets of related SourceFiles. This gives TypeScript the advantage over Babel that it has a greater understanding of your codebase in general and can understand your types across files. In the context of this plugin, this enables TypeScript to do things that you simply wouldn't be able to do with the TypeScript plugin for Babel:
.d.ts) files and TypeScript declaration map (
.d.ts.map) files.
const enums and all other files that will require type information.
First, TypeScript will be used for:
.d.ts) files and TypeScript declaration map (
.d.ts.map) files.
Babel will then be used for all other syntax transformation from then on, depending on the combination of default, provided, and forced presets and plugins.
This FAQ answer applies to swc as well.
Additionally, if swc is instructed to apply minification, it will do that for every generated chunk, rather than on a per-file basis, to ensure the most optimal optimizations and smallest possible output.
