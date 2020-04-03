A rollup plugin to import svg files processed with svgo

SVG files, especially those exported from various editors, usually contain a lot of redundant and useless information. This can include editor metadata, comments, hidden elements, default or non-optimal values and other stuff that can be safely removed or converted without affecting the SVG rendering result.

Usage

npm i -D rollup-plugin-svgo

import svgo from 'rollup-plugin-svgo' export default { plugins : [ svgo( ) ] }

Options

If you want to skip any svgo processing you can pass

{ raw : true }

in options. This will import the svg content as is.

Other options are passed directly to svgo to toggle various svgo plugins. You can find all plugins here: https://github.com/svg/svgo#what-it-can-do

Svgo options are a bit verbose to write, so see the defaults used below for how to do it:

Defaults