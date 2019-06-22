Import SVG files as base64, or as Markup

Installation

npm i -D rollup-plugin-svg

Usage

import svg from 'rollup-plugin-svg' export default { entry : 'src/input.js' , dest : 'dist/output.js' , plugins : [ svg() ] }

You can then use svgs in your bundle thusly:

import logo from './desirable-objects.svg' document .body.appendChild( logo ) <img src= "{logo}" alt= "Whatever" />

base64

Defaults to false.

Bas64 encoded SVGs will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.

Sources

This plugin was built (based on the rollup-plugin-image plugin) because it appears that the two existing suitable plugins:

rollup-plugin-image rollup-plugin-url

don't seem to work any more. I wanted a simple solution to provide SVG images to Vudash

License

MIT