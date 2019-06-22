Import SVG files as base64, or as Markup
npm i -D rollup-plugin-svg
// rollup.config.js
import svg from 'rollup-plugin-svg'
export default {
entry: 'src/input.js',
dest: 'dist/output.js',
plugins: [
svg()
]
}
You can then use svgs in your bundle thusly:
import logo from './desirable-objects.svg'
// Without base64:
document.body.appendChild( logo )
// With base64:
<img src="{logo}" alt="Whatever" />
Defaults to false.
Bas64 encoded SVGs will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.
This plugin was built (based on the rollup-plugin-image plugin) because it appears that the two existing suitable plugins:
rollup-plugin-image rollup-plugin-url
don't seem to work any more. I wanted a simple solution to provide SVG images to Vudash
MIT