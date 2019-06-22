openbase logo
rps

rollup-plugin-svg

by Antony Jones
2.0.0 (see all)

SVG Plugin for rollupjs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Readme

rollup-plugin-svg

Import SVG files as base64, or as Markup

CircleCI JavaScript Style Guide

Installation

npm i -D rollup-plugin-svg

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import svg from 'rollup-plugin-svg'

export default {
  entry: 'src/input.js',
  dest: 'dist/output.js',
  plugins: [
    svg()
  ]
}

You can then use svgs in your bundle thusly:

import logo from './desirable-objects.svg'

// Without base64:
document.body.appendChild( logo )

// With base64:
<img src="{logo}" alt="Whatever" />

Options:

base64

Defaults to false.

Bas64 encoded SVGs will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.

Sources

This plugin was built (based on the rollup-plugin-image plugin) because it appears that the two existing suitable plugins:

rollup-plugin-image rollup-plugin-url

don't seem to work any more. I wanted a simple solution to provide SVG images to Vudash

License

MIT

