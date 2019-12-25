This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-sucrase. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Use Sucrase with Rollup.
yarn add -D rollup-plugin-sucrase
An example of compiling TypeScript (the node-resolve plugin is added to automatically add file extensions, since TypeScript expects not to find them):
// rollup.config.js
import sucrase from 'rollup-plugin-sucrase';
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
export default {
input: 'src/index.ts',
output: {
file: 'dist/bundle.js',
format: 'cjs'
},
plugins: [
resolve({
extensions: ['.js', '.ts' ]
}),
sucrase({
exclude: ['node_modules/**'],
transforms: ['typescript']
})
]
}
LIL.