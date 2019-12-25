openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rollup-plugin-sucrase

by rollup
2.1.0 (see all)

This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-sucrase / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/sucrase

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

437

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use @rollup/plugin-sucrase.

Readme

Moved

This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-sucrase. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-sucrase

Use Sucrase with Rollup.

Installation

yarn add -D rollup-plugin-sucrase

Usage

An example of compiling TypeScript (the node-resolve plugin is added to automatically add file extensions, since TypeScript expects not to find them):

// rollup.config.js
import sucrase from 'rollup-plugin-sucrase';
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';

export default {
  input: 'src/index.ts',
  output: {
    file: 'dist/bundle.js',
    format: 'cjs'
  },
  plugins: [
    resolve({
       extensions: ['.js', '.ts' ]
    }),
     sucrase({
      exclude: ['node_modules/**'],
      transforms: ['typescript']
    })
  ]
}

License

LIL.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial