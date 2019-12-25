Moved

This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-sucrase. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Use Sucrase with Rollup.

Installation

yarn add -D rollup-plugin-sucrase

Usage

An example of compiling TypeScript (the node-resolve plugin is added to automatically add file extensions, since TypeScript expects not to find them):

import sucrase from 'rollup-plugin-sucrase' ; import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; export default { input : 'src/index.ts' , output : { file : 'dist/bundle.js' , format : 'cjs' }, plugins : [ resolve({ extensions : [ '.js' , '.ts' ] }), sucrase({ exclude : [ 'node_modules/**' ], transforms : [ 'typescript' ] }) ] }

License

LIL.