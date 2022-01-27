🎨 Universal Rollup plugin for styles:

PostCSS

Sass

Less

Stylus

CSS Modules

URL resolving/rewriting with asset handling

Ability to use @import statements inside regular CSS

...and more!

Installation

npm install -D rollup-plugin-styles pnpm add -D rollup-plugin-styles yarn add rollup-plugin-styles --dev

Usage

import styles from "rollup-plugin-styles" ; export default { output : { assetFileNames : "[name]-[hash][extname]" , }, plugins : [styles()], };

After that you can import CSS files in your code:

import "./style.css" ;

Default mode is inject , which means CSS is embedded inside JS and injected into <head> at runtime, with ability to pass options to CSS injector or even pass your own injector.

CSS is available as default export in inject and extract modes, but if CSS Modules are enabled you need to use named css export.

import style from "./style.css" ; import { css } from "./style.css" ;

In emit mode none of the exports are available as CSS is purely processed and passed along the build pipeline, which is useful if you want to preprocess CSS before using it with CSS consuming plugins, e.g. rollup-plugin-lit-css.

PostCSS configuration files will be found and loaded automatically, but this behavior is configurable using config option.

Importing a file

@ import "bulma/css/bulma" ; @ import "./custom" ; @ import "custom" ;

You can prepend the path with ~ to resolve in node_modules :

@ import "~bulma/css/bulma" ; @ import "./custom" ; @ import "custom" ;

Also note that partials are considered first, e.g.

@ import "custom" ;

Will look for _custom first (with the approptiate extension(s)), and then for custom if _custom doesn't exist.

CSS Injection

styles({ mode : "inject" , mode : [ "inject" , { container : "body" , singleTag : true , prepend : true , attributes : { id : "global" } }, ], mode : [ "inject" , (varname, id) => `console.log( ${varname} , ${ JSON .stringify(id)} )` ], });

CSS Extraction

styles({ mode : "extract" , mode : [ "extract" , "awesome-bundle.css" ], });

Emitting processed CSS

import styles from "rollup-plugin-styles" ; import litcss from "rollup-plugin-lit-css" ; export default { plugins : [ styles({ mode : "emit" }), litcss(), ], };

styles({ modules : true , modules : {}, autoModules : true , autoModules : /\.mod\.\S+$/ , autoModules : id => id.includes( ".modular." ), });

With Sass/Less/Stylus

Install corresponding dependency:

For Sass support install sass or node-sass : npm install -D sass pnpm add -D sass yarn add sass --dev npm install -D node-sass pnpm add -D node-sass yarn add node-sass --dev

For Less support install less : npm install -D less pnpm add -D less yarn add less --dev

For Stylus support install stylus : npm install -D stylus pnpm add -D stylus yarn add stylus --dev

That's it, now you can import .scss .sass .less .styl .stylus files in your code.

Configuration

See API Reference for Options for full list of available options.

Why

Because alternatives did not look good enough - they are either too basic, too buggy or poorly maintained.

For example, the main alternative (and inspiration) is rollup-plugin-postcss, but at the time it is not actively maintained, has a bunch of critical bugs and subjectively lacks some useful features and quality of life improvements which should be a part of it.

With that said, here is the basic list of things which differentiate this plugin from the aforementioned one:

Written completely in TypeScript

Up-to-date CSS Modules implementation

Built-in @import handler

handler Built-in assets handler

Ability to emit pure CSS for other plugins

Complete code splitting support, with respect for multiple entries, preserveModules and manualChunks

and Multiple instances support, with check for already processed files

Proper sourcemaps, with included sources content by default

Respects assetFileNames for CSS file names

for CSS file names Respects sourcemaps from loaded files

Support for implementation forcing for Sass

Support for partials and ~ in Less import statements

in Less import statements More smaller things that I forgot

License

MIT © Anton Kudryavtsev

