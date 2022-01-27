@import statements inside regular CSS
# npm
npm install -D rollup-plugin-styles
# pnpm
pnpm add -D rollup-plugin-styles
# yarn
yarn add rollup-plugin-styles --dev
// rollup.config.js
import styles from "rollup-plugin-styles";
export default {
output: {
// Governs names of CSS files (for assets from CSS use `hash` option for url handler).
// Note: using value below will put `.css` files near js,
// but make sure to adjust `hash`, `assetDir` and `publicPath`
// options for url handler accordingly.
assetFileNames: "[name]-[hash][extname]",
},
plugins: [styles()],
};
After that you can import CSS files in your code:
import "./style.css";
Default mode is
inject, which means CSS is embedded inside JS and injected into
<head> at runtime, with ability to pass options to CSS injector or even pass your own injector.
CSS is available as default export in
inject and
extract modes, but if CSS Modules are enabled you need to use named
css export.
// Injects CSS, also available as `style` in this example
import style from "./style.css";
// Using named export of CSS string
import { css } from "./style.css";
In
emit mode none of the exports are available as CSS is purely processed and passed along the build pipeline, which is useful if you want to preprocess CSS before using it with CSS consuming plugins, e.g. rollup-plugin-lit-css.
PostCSS configuration files will be found and loaded automatically, but this behavior is configurable using
config option.
/* Import from `node_modules` */
@import "bulma/css/bulma";
/* Local import */
@import "./custom";
/* ...or (if no package named `custom` in `node_modules`) */
@import "custom";
You can prepend the path with
~ to resolve in
node_modules:
// Import from `node_modules`
@import "~bulma/css/bulma";
// Local import
@import "./custom";
// ...or
@import "custom";
Also note that partials are considered first, e.g.
@import "custom";
Will look for
_custom first (with the approptiate extension(s)), and then for
custom if
_custom doesn't exist.
styles({
mode: "inject", // Unnecessary, set by default
// ...or with custom options for injector
mode: [
"inject",
{ container: "body", singleTag: true, prepend: true, attributes: { id: "global" } },
],
// ...or with custom injector
mode: ["inject", (varname, id) => `console.log(${varname},${JSON.stringify(id)})`],
});
styles({
mode: "extract",
// ... or with relative to output dir/output file's basedir (but not outside of it)
mode: ["extract", "awesome-bundle.css"],
});
// rollup.config.js
import styles from "rollup-plugin-styles";
// Any plugin which consumes pure CSS
import litcss from "rollup-plugin-lit-css";
export default {
plugins: [
styles({ mode: "emit" }),
// Make sure to list it after this one
litcss(),
],
};
styles({
modules: true,
// ...or with custom options
modules: {},
// ...additionally using autoModules
autoModules: true,
// ...with custom regex
autoModules: /\.mod\.\S+$/,
// ...or custom function
autoModules: id => id.includes(".modular."),
});
Install corresponding dependency:
For
Sass support install
sass or
node-sass:
# npm
npm install -D sass
# pnpm
pnpm add -D sass
# yarn
yarn add sass --dev
# npm
npm install -D node-sass
# pnpm
pnpm add -D node-sass
# yarn
yarn add node-sass --dev
For
Less support install
less:
# npm
npm install -D less
# pnpm
pnpm add -D less
# yarn
yarn add less --dev
For
Stylus support install
stylus:
# npm
npm install -D stylus
# pnpm
pnpm add -D stylus
# yarn
yarn add stylus --dev
That's it, now you can import
.scss
.sass
.less
.styl
.stylus files in your code.
See API Reference for
Options for full list of available options.
Because alternatives did not look good enough - they are either too basic, too buggy or poorly maintained.
For example, the main alternative (and inspiration) is rollup-plugin-postcss, but at the time it is not actively maintained, has a bunch of critical bugs and subjectively lacks some useful features and quality of life improvements which should be a part of it.
With that said, here is the basic list of things which differentiate this plugin from the aforementioned one:
@import handler
preserveModules and
manualChunks
assetFileNames for CSS file names
~ in Less import statements
MIT © Anton Kudryavtsev