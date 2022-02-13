A plugin for rollup that can be used to remove banners (such as license headers) from modules files before generating the final bundle.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-strip-banner
Add the plugin in your rollup configuration file:
const stripBanner = require('rollup-plugin-strip-banner');
module.exports = {
entry: 'src/index.js',
dest: 'dist/index.js',
plugins: [
stripBanner()
]
}
As other rollup plugins,
include and
exclude can be configured:
const stripBanner = require('rollup-plugin-strip-banner');
module.exports = {
entry: 'src/index.js',
dest: 'dist/index.js',
plugins: [
stripBanner({
include: '**/*.js',
exclude: 'node_modules/**/*'
})
]
}
magic-string).
rollup-pluginutils).
MIT License (MIT)
If you find a bug or think about enhancement, feel free to contribute and submit an issue or a pull request.