A plugin for rollup that can be used to remove banners (such as license headers) from modules files before generating the final bundle.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-strip-banner

Configuration and usage

Add the plugin in your rollup configuration file:

const stripBanner = require ( 'rollup-plugin-strip-banner' ); module .exports = { entry : 'src/index.js' , dest : 'dist/index.js' , plugins : [ stripBanner() ] }

As other rollup plugins, include and exclude can be configured:

const stripBanner = require ( 'rollup-plugin-strip-banner' ); module .exports = { entry : 'src/index.js' , dest : 'dist/index.js' , plugins : [ stripBanner({ include : '**/*.js' , exclude : 'node_modules/**/*' }) ] }

ChangeLogs

2.0.0 Add support for rollup ^2.0.0. Remove support of node < 10.

1.2.0 Make rollup peer dependency explicit. Make support of node >= 6 explicit.

1.1.0 Dependency updates.

1.0.0 Fix issue with sourcemap generation. Dependency updates.

0.3.0 Dependency updates.

0.2.0 Dependency update ( magic-string ). Dependency update ( rollup-pluginutils ).

0.1.0 : First release

License

MIT License (MIT)

Contributing

If you find a bug or think about enhancement, feel free to contribute and submit an issue or a pull request.