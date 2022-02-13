openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rps

rollup-plugin-strip-banner

by Mickael Jeanroy
2.0.0 (see all)

Rollup plugin that can be used to remove banner on JS files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-plugin-strip-banner

Greenkeeper badge Build Status Npm version

A plugin for rollup that can be used to remove banners (such as license headers) from modules files before generating the final bundle.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-strip-banner

Configuration and usage

Add the plugin in your rollup configuration file:

const stripBanner = require('rollup-plugin-strip-banner');

module.exports = {
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  dest: 'dist/index.js',
  plugins: [
    stripBanner()
  ]
}

As other rollup plugins, include and exclude can be configured:

const stripBanner = require('rollup-plugin-strip-banner');

module.exports = {
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  dest: 'dist/index.js',
  plugins: [
    stripBanner({
      include: '**/*.js',
      exclude: 'node_modules/**/*'
    })
  ]
}

ChangeLogs

  • 2.0.0
    • Add support for rollup ^2.0.0.
    • Remove support of node < 10.
  • 1.2.0
    • Make rollup peer dependency explicit.
    • Make support of node >= 6 explicit.
  • 1.1.0
    • Dependency updates.
  • 1.0.0
    • Fix issue with sourcemap generation.
    • Dependency updates.
  • 0.3.0
    • Dependency updates.
  • 0.2.0
    • Dependency update (magic-string).
    • Dependency update (rollup-pluginutils).
  • 0.1.0 : First release

License

MIT License (MIT)

Contributing

If you find a bug or think about enhancement, feel free to contribute and submit an issue or a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial