This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-strip / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/strip

Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use @rollup/plugin-strip

Readme

Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-strip. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-strip

Remove debugger statements and functions like assert.equal and console.log from your code.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-strip

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import strip from 'rollup-plugin-strip';

export default {
  input: 'src/index.js',
  output: [
    {
      format: 'cjs',
      file: 'dist/my-lib.js'
    }
  ],
  plugins: [
    strip({
      // set this to `false` if you don't want to
      // remove debugger statements
      debugger: true,

      // defaults to `[ 'console.*', 'assert.*' ]`
      functions: [ 'console.log', 'assert.*', 'debug', 'alert' ],

      // remove one or more labeled blocks by name
      // defaults to `[]`
      labels: ['unittest'],

      // set this to `false` if you're not using sourcemaps –
      // defaults to `true`
      sourceMap: true
    })
  ]
};

License

MIT

