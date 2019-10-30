Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-strip. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Remove debugger statements and functions like assert.equal and console.log from your code.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-strip

Usage

import strip from 'rollup-plugin-strip' ; export default { input : 'src/index.js' , output : [ { format : 'cjs' , file : 'dist/my-lib.js' } ], plugins : [ strip({ debugger : true , functions : [ 'console.log' , 'assert.*' , 'debug' , 'alert' ], labels : [ 'unittest' ], sourceMap : true }) ] };

License

MIT