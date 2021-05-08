Rollup plugin to rebase, inline or copy assets referenced from the JavaScript code.
import smartAsset from "rollup-plugin-smart-asset"
const smartAssetOpts = { ... }
export default {
input: "src/index.tsx",
output: {
file: "dist/index.js",
format: "iife"
},
plugins: [
...
smartAsset(smartAssetOpts)
...
]
}
For libraries it is recommended to use
inline or
copy mode with
keepImport
option to delegate bundling to consumer's package bundler. Asset hashing is not
needed for this case and it is safe to set
useHash: false and
keepName: true.
For applications it is also recommended to use
inline or
copy mode with
enabled by default hashing.
Default settings are set to be the same as in
postcss-smart-asset to have one
config for both of them.
Main options:
url: Mode:
rebase (default),
inline and
copy
extensions: What file extensions to process, defaults to
[".svg", ".gif", ".png", ".jpg"] unless
exclude or
include are used.
This option is ignored if
include or
exclude options are used.
include: Micromatch pattern or array of micromatch patterns for files that
need to be processed by this plugin.
exclude: Micromatch pattern or array of micromatch patterns for files that
NOT need to be processed by this plugin.
emitFiles: Disable generating files if
false, by default it's
true -
useful when generating bundle for SSR.
For more details about
include /
exclude syntax please refer to:
https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch
Rebase asset references to be relative to specific directory.
Output:
// without keepImport (inside wrapper)
export default "public_path_to_asset"
// with keepImport and cjs module format
const myAsset = require("relative_path_to_asset_from_bundle")
// with keepImport and esm module format
import myAsset from "relative_path_to_asset_from_bundle"
Options:
publicPath: Reference file from JS using this path, relative to html page
where asset is referenced. Could be relative, absolute or CDN.
rebasePath: Rebase all asset urls to this directory, defaults to current directory.
keepImport: Keep import, so consumer of your package could define their own
bundle configuration.
sourceMap: Set to
true to keep source map.
Inline assets as base64 urls directly in source code.
Keep in mind, all options for
copy mode will be used if falled back to
copy mode.
Output:
export default "data:{mimeType};base64,{data}"
Options:
maxSize: Max file size to inline (in kb), fallback is
copy mode,
defaults to
14 kbytes.
Copy asset to target directory and rebase original references to point to target path depending on provided configuration.
Output:
// without keepImport (inside wrapper)
export default "public_path_to_asset"
// with keepImport and cjs module format
const myAsset = require("relative_path_to_asset_from_bundle")
// + file is copied to target directory
// with keepImport and esm module format
import myAsset from "relative_path_to_asset_from_bundle"
// + file is copied to target directory
Options:
publicPath: Reference file from JS using this path, relative to html page
where asset is referenced. Could be relative, absolute or CDN.
assetsPath: Copy assets to this directory, relative to rollup output.
useHash: Enable to use
[hash][ext] instead of default
[name][ext].
keepName: Use both hash and name
[name]~[hash][ext] if
useHash is
true.
nameFormat: Use custom name format using these patterns
[name],
[ext],
[hash].
hashOptions: Hash options.
hash: Any valid Node's crypto hashing algorithm e.g.
sha1,
md5 etc,
Hash-like class (see: https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html#crypto_class_hash),
metrohash64 or
metrohash128 if
metrohash is installed,
xxhash32 or
xxhash64 if
xxhash is installed.
Default is
sha1.
encoding: Hash encoding
hex,
base64
base62,
base58,
base52,
base49,
base36,
base32,
base26. Default is
base52.
maxLength: Maximum length of returned digest. Keep in mind that
reducing it increases collison probability. Default is
8.
keepImport: Keep import, so consumer of your package could define their own
bundle configuration.
Preserve Modules
Rollup
preserveModules: true is supported but additional context is required
for the plugin to properly detect rebased path to the asset.
Additional options needed:
outputDir: Path to output dir, should be the same as
output.dir, can't be
automatically detected and neeed to be explicitly passed.
preserveModules: Set to
true to activate mode, can be
automatically detected.
inputFile: Path to main entry, should be the same as
input.file,
can be automatically detected. Object and array values for
input.file are not
supported.
Changes:
hashOptions.hash defaults to
sha1 instead of
metrohash128.
asset-hash.
xxhash and
metrohash.
The default configuration is changed in favor of default hash functions
that are available in NodeJS without requirement to build any native
extensions during
npm install.
If you would like to use ultra fast
metrohash64 or
metrohash128 hashes
then do
npm install metrohash and set
hashOptions.hash to
metrohash64
or
metrohash128.
If you would like to use ultra fast
xxhash32 or
xxhash64 hashes
then do
npm install xxhash and set
hashOptions.hash to
xxhash32
or
xxhash64.
https://github.com/rollup/rollup-plugin-url or https://github.com/rollup/plugins/tree/master/packages/url
This Rollup plugin has fewer options, doesn't work if asset is already loaded
by another plugin (by sourcemaps, for example) and doesn't have
keepImport
like option (designed for applications).
https://github.com/sebastian-software/postcss-smart-asset
This PostCSS plugin works for assets referenced from CSS, but doesn't work for assets imported from JavaScript.
https://github.com/sebastian-software/rollup-plugin-rebase
This Rollup plugin is designed for libraries, has
keepImport like option
enabled by default so can't be used for applications.
PRs are very welcome!
MIT