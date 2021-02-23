openbase logo
rps

rollup-plugin-serve

by Thomas Ghysels
1.1.0 (see all)

Serve your rolled up bundle like webpack-dev-server

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.4K

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rollup plugin to serve the bundle

Software License Issues JavaScript Style Guide NPM Latest Version

Installation

# Rollup v0.60+ and v1+
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-serve

# Rollup v0.59 and below
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-serve@0

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve'

export default {
  input: 'src/main.js',
  output: {
    file: 'dist/bundle.js',
    format: ...
  },
  plugins: [
    serve('dist')
  ]
}

Options

By default it serves the current project folder. Change it by passing a string:

serve('public')    // will be used as contentBase

// Default options
serve({
  // Launch in browser (default: false)
  open: true,

  // Page to navigate to when opening the browser.
  // Will not do anything if open=false.
  // Remember to start with a slash.
  openPage: '/different/page',

  // Show server address in console (default: true)
  verbose: false,

  // Folder to serve files from
  contentBase: '',

  // Multiple folders to serve from
  contentBase: ['dist', 'static'],

  // Set to true to return index.html (200) instead of error page (404)
  historyApiFallback: false,

  // Path to fallback page
  historyApiFallback: '/200.html',

  // Options used in setting up server
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 10001,

  // By default server will be served over HTTP (https: false). It can optionally be served over HTTPS
  https: {
    key: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/server.key'),
    cert: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/server.crt'),
    ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca.pem')
  },

  //set headers
  headers: {
    'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
    foo: 'bar'
  },

  // set custom mime types, usage https://github.com/broofa/mime#mimedefinetypemap-force--false
  mimeTypes: {
    'application/javascript': ['js_commonjs-proxy']
  }

  // execute function after server has begun listening
  onListening: function (server) {
    const address = server.address()
    const host = address.address === '::' ? 'localhost' : address.address
    // by using a bound function, we can access options as `this`
    const protocol = this.https ? 'https' : 'http'
    console.log(`Server listening at ${protocol}://${host}:${address.port}/`)
  }
})

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

This project aims to stay lean and close to standards. New features should encourage to stick to standards. Options that match the behaviour of webpack-dev-server are always ok.

To get it running:

  1. Clone the project.
  2. npm install
  3. npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

