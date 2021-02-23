# Rollup v0.60+ and v1+
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-serve
# Rollup v0.59 and below
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-serve@0
// rollup.config.js
import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve'
export default {
input: 'src/main.js',
output: {
file: 'dist/bundle.js',
format: ...
},
plugins: [
serve('dist')
]
}
By default it serves the current project folder. Change it by passing a string:
serve('public') // will be used as contentBase
// Default options
serve({
// Launch in browser (default: false)
open: true,
// Page to navigate to when opening the browser.
// Will not do anything if open=false.
// Remember to start with a slash.
openPage: '/different/page',
// Show server address in console (default: true)
verbose: false,
// Folder to serve files from
contentBase: '',
// Multiple folders to serve from
contentBase: ['dist', 'static'],
// Set to true to return index.html (200) instead of error page (404)
historyApiFallback: false,
// Path to fallback page
historyApiFallback: '/200.html',
// Options used in setting up server
host: 'localhost',
port: 10001,
// By default server will be served over HTTP (https: false). It can optionally be served over HTTPS
https: {
key: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/server.key'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/server.crt'),
ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca.pem')
},
//set headers
headers: {
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
foo: 'bar'
},
// set custom mime types, usage https://github.com/broofa/mime#mimedefinetypemap-force--false
mimeTypes: {
'application/javascript': ['js_commonjs-proxy']
}
// execute function after server has begun listening
onListening: function (server) {
const address = server.address()
const host = address.address === '::' ? 'localhost' : address.address
// by using a bound function, we can access options as `this`
const protocol = this.https ? 'https' : 'http'
console.log(`Server listening at ${protocol}://${host}:${address.port}/`)
}
})
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
Contributions and feedback are very welcome.
This project aims to stay lean and close to standards. New features should encourage to stick to standards. Options that match the behaviour of webpack-dev-server are always ok.
To get it running:
npm install
npm run build
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.