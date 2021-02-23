Rollup plugin to serve the bundle

Installation

# Rollup v0 .60 + and v1+ npm install # Rollup v0 .59 and below npm install

Usage

import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve' export default { input : 'src/main.js' , output : { file : 'dist/bundle.js' , format : ... }, plugins : [ serve( 'dist' ) ] }

Options

By default it serves the current project folder. Change it by passing a string:

serve( 'public' ) serve({ open : true , openPage : '/different/page' , verbose : false , contentBase : '' , contentBase : [ 'dist' , 'static' ], historyApiFallback : false , historyApiFallback : '/200.html' , host : 'localhost' , port : 10001 , https : { key : fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/server.key' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/server.crt' ), ca : fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/ca.pem' ) }, headers : { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' , foo : 'bar' }, mimeTypes : { 'application/javascript' : [ 'js_commonjs-proxy' ] } onListening : function ( server ) { const address = server.address() const host = address.address === '::' ? 'localhost' : address.address const protocol = this .https ? 'https' : 'http' console .log( `Server listening at ${protocol} :// ${host} : ${address.port} /` ) } })

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

This project aims to stay lean and close to standards. New features should encourage to stick to standards. Options that match the behaviour of webpack-dev-server are always ok.

To get it running:

Clone the project. npm install npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.