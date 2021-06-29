Rollup multiple .scss, .sass and .css imports

Installation

# v3 needs sass installed seperately ( or node-sass) npm install # v2 has node-sass included ( with option to use sass) npm install

If any of them is installed, it will be used automatically, if both installed sass will be used.

Usage

import scss from 'rollup-plugin-scss' export default { input : 'input.js' , output : { file : 'output.js' , format : 'esm' }, plugins : [ scss() ] }

import './reset.scss'

Options

Options are passed to the sass compiler (node-sass by default). Refer to the Sass docs for more details on these options.

One notable option is indentedSyntax which you'll need if you're parsing Sass syntax instead of Scss syntax. (e.g. when extracting a Vue <style lang="sass"> tag)

By default the plugin will base the filename for the css on the bundle destination.

scss({ output : true , output : 'bundle.css' , output : function ( styles, styleNodes ) { writeFileSync( 'bundle.css' , styles) }, output : false , sourceMap : true , include : [], exclude : [], failOnError : true , prefix : `@import "./fonts.scss";` , sass : require ( 'node-sass' ), processor : () => postcss([autoprefixer({ overrideBrowserslist : 'Edge 18' })]), processor : ( css, map ) => ({ css : css.replace( '/*date*/' , '/* ' + new Date ().toJSON() + ' */' ), map }), processor : css => css.replace( '/*date*/' , '/* ' + new Date ().toJSON() + ' */' ), verbose : true watch : 'src/styles/components' , watch : [ 'src/styles/components' , 'src/multiple/folders' ] includePaths : ... })

Examples

Using postcss + autoprefixer + includePaths (sass option)

import scss from 'rollup-plugin-scss' import postcss from 'postcss' import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer' export default { input : 'input.js' , output : { file : 'output.js' , format : 'esm' }, plugins : [ scss({ processor : () => postcss([autoprefixer()]), includePaths : [ path.join(__dirname, '../../node_modules/' ), 'node_modules/' ] }) ] }

Minify CSS output:

scss({ outputStyle : 'compressed' })

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome. New features should include a test.

To get it running:

Clone the project. npm install

