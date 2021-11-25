Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-sass -D

Usage

import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass' ; export default { input : 'index.js' , output : { file : 'bundle.js' , format : 'cjs' , }, plugins : [ sass() ] })

Add allowSyntheticDefaultImports , or esModuleInterop (enables allowSyntheticDefaultImports ), to tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "esModuleInterOp" : true , }, }

Reference: (https://www.typescriptlang.org/tsconfig#esModuleInterop)

Write rollup.config.ts:

import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass' ;

Options

output

Type: Boolean|String|Function (default: false)

sass({ output : false , output : true , output : 'bundle.css' , output(styles, styleNodes) { writeFileSync( 'bundle.css' , styles); } })

insert

Type: Boolean (default: false)

If you specify true , the plugin will insert compiled CSS into <head/> tag.

sass({ insert : true })

processor

Type: Function

If you specify a function as processor which will be called with compiled css before generate phase.

import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer' ; import postcss from 'postcss' ; sass({ processor : css => postcss([autoprefixer]) .process(css) .then( result => result.css) })

The processor also support object result. Reverse css filed for stylesheet, the rest properties can be customized.

sass({ processor(code) { return { css : '.body {}' , foo : 'foo' , bar : 'bar' , }; }, })

Otherwise, you could do:

import style, { foo, bar } from 'stylesheet' ;

runtime

Type: Object (default: sass)

If you specify an object, it will be used instead of sass. You can use this to pass a different sass compiler (for example the node-sass npm package).

options

Type: Object

Options for sass or your own runtime sass compiler.

If you specify data , the plugin will treat as prepend sass string. Since you can inject variables during sass compilation with node.

sass({ options : { data : '$color: #000;' } })

License

MIT © BinRui.Guan