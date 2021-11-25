openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rps

rollup-plugin-sass

by 管斌瑞
1.2.10 (see all)

Roll .sass files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.8K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSS Processor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-plugin-sass CircleCI issues npm mit Coverage Status

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-sass -D

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass';

export default {
  input: 'index.js',
  output: {
    file: 'bundle.js',
    format: 'cjs',
  },
  plugins: [
    sass()
  ]
})

rollup.config.ts

Add allowSyntheticDefaultImports, or esModuleInterop (enables allowSyntheticDefaultImports), to tsconfig.json:

{
  //...
 
  "compilerOptions": {
    "esModuleInterOp": true,
    // ...
  },
}

Reference: (https://www.typescriptlang.org/tsconfig#esModuleInterop)

Write rollup.config.ts:

// rollup.config.ts
import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass';

// ...

Profit.

Options

output

  • Type: Boolean|String|Function (default: false)
sass({
  // Default behaviour disable output
  output: false,

  // Write all styles to the bundle destination where .js is replaced by .css
  output: true,

  // Filename to write all styles
  output: 'bundle.css',

  // Callback that will be called ongenerate with two arguments:
  // - styles: the concatenated styles in order of imported
  // - styleNodes: an array of style objects:
  //  [
  //    { id: './style1.scss', content: 'body { color: red };' },
  //    { id: './style2.scss', content: 'body { color: green };' }
  //  ]
  output(styles, styleNodes) {
    writeFileSync('bundle.css', styles);
  }
})

insert

  • Type: Boolean (default: false)

If you specify true, the plugin will insert compiled CSS into <head/> tag.

sass({
  insert: true
})

processor

  • Type: Function

If you specify a function as processor which will be called with compiled css before generate phase.

import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer';
import postcss from 'postcss';

sass({
  // Processor will be called with two arguments:
  // - style: the compiled css
  // - id: import id
  processor: css => postcss([autoprefixer])
    .process(css)
    .then(result => result.css)
})

The processor also support object result. Reverse css filed for stylesheet, the rest properties can be customized.

sass({
  processor(code) {
    return {
       css: '.body {}',
       foo: 'foo',
       bar: 'bar',
    };
  },
})

Otherwise, you could do:

import style, { foo, bar } from 'stylesheet';

runtime

  • Type: Object (default: sass)

If you specify an object, it will be used instead of sass. You can use this to pass a different sass compiler (for example the node-sass npm package).

options

  • Type: Object

Options for sass or your own runtime sass compiler.

If you specify data, the plugin will treat as prepend sass string. Since you can inject variables during sass compilation with node.

sass({
  options: {
    data: '$color: #000;'
  }
})

License

MIT © BinRui.Guan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sassThe reference implementation of Sass, written in Dart.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
25
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
18Performant
autoprefixer Parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to rules by Can I Use
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
16M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
86
Top Feedback
23Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
18Performant
sass-loaderCompiles Sass to CSS
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
purgecssRemove unused CSS
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
node-sass:rainbow: Node.js bindings to libsass
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
lessLess. The dynamic stylesheet language.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
36
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial