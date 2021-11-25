npm install rollup-plugin-sass -D
// rollup.config.js
import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass';
export default {
input: 'index.js',
output: {
file: 'bundle.js',
format: 'cjs',
},
plugins: [
sass()
]
})
Add
allowSyntheticDefaultImports, or
esModuleInterop (enables
allowSyntheticDefaultImports), to tsconfig.json:
{
//...
"compilerOptions": {
"esModuleInterOp": true,
// ...
},
}
Reference: (https://www.typescriptlang.org/tsconfig#esModuleInterop)
Write rollup.config.ts:
// rollup.config.ts
import sass from 'rollup-plugin-sass';
// ...
Profit.
output
Boolean|String|Function (default: false)
sass({
// Default behaviour disable output
output: false,
// Write all styles to the bundle destination where .js is replaced by .css
output: true,
// Filename to write all styles
output: 'bundle.css',
// Callback that will be called ongenerate with two arguments:
// - styles: the concatenated styles in order of imported
// - styleNodes: an array of style objects:
// [
// { id: './style1.scss', content: 'body { color: red };' },
// { id: './style2.scss', content: 'body { color: green };' }
// ]
output(styles, styleNodes) {
writeFileSync('bundle.css', styles);
}
})
insert
Boolean (default: false)
If you specify
true, the plugin will insert compiled CSS into
<head/> tag.
sass({
insert: true
})
processor
Function
If you specify a function as processor which will be called with compiled css before generate phase.
import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer';
import postcss from 'postcss';
sass({
// Processor will be called with two arguments:
// - style: the compiled css
// - id: import id
processor: css => postcss([autoprefixer])
.process(css)
.then(result => result.css)
})
The
processor also support object result. Reverse
css filed for stylesheet, the rest properties can be customized.
sass({
processor(code) {
return {
css: '.body {}',
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
};
},
})
Otherwise, you could do:
import style, { foo, bar } from 'stylesheet';
runtime
Object (default: sass)
If you specify an object, it will be used instead of sass. You can use this to pass a different sass compiler (for example the
node-sass npm package).
options
Object
Options for sass or your own runtime sass compiler.
If you specify
data, the plugin will treat as prepend sass string.
Since you can inject variables during sass compilation with node.
sass({
options: {
data: '$color: #000;'
}
})
MIT © BinRui.Guan