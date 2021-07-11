Rollup Plugin for Riot

Compiles tag files within rollup processes.

Important

If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-riot @riotjs/compiler -D

Requires @riotjs/compiler > 4.x.x and Rollup v1.x.x or above.

Usage

import riot from 'rollup-plugin-riot' export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , dest : 'dist/bundle.js' , plugins : [riot()] }

Options

You can specify some options :

import riot from 'rollup-plugin-riot' const options = { ext : 'html' } export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , dest : 'dist/bundle.js' , plugins : [riot(options)] }

ext : extension of tag file (default is 'riot')

: extension of tag file (default is 'riot') include : a minimatch pattern for including files.

: a minimatch pattern for including files. exclude : a minimatch pattern for excluding files.

And other options of @riotjs/compiler could be used.

Recipes