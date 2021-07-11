openbase logo
rollup-plugin-riot

by riot
6.0.0

Rollup Plugin for Riot

Readme

Rollup Plugin for Riot

Compiles tag files within rollup processes.

Important

If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-riot @riotjs/compiler -D

Requires @riotjs/compiler > 4.x.x and Rollup v1.x.x or above.

Usage

import riot  from 'rollup-plugin-riot'
export default {
  entry: 'src/main.js',
  dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
  plugins: [riot()]
}

Options

You can specify some options:

import riot  from 'rollup-plugin-riot'
const options = {
  ext: 'html'
}
export default {
  entry: 'src/main.js',
  dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
  plugins: [riot(options)]
}
  • ext: extension of tag file (default is 'riot')
  • include: a minimatch pattern for including files.
  • exclude: a minimatch pattern for excluding files.

And other options of @riotjs/compiler could be used.

Recipes

