This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-replace. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Replace strings in files while bundling them.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-replace
Generally, you need to ensure that rollup-plugin-replace goes before other things (like rollup-plugin-commonjs) in your
plugins array, so that those plugins can apply any optimisations such as dead code removal.
// rollup.config.js
import replace from 'rollup-plugin-replace';
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
replace({
ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('production')
})
]
};
{
// a minimatch pattern, or array of patterns, of files that
// should be processed by this plugin (if omitted, all files
// are included by default)...
include: 'config.js',
// ...and those that shouldn't, if `include` is otherwise
// too permissive
exclude: 'node_modules/**',
// To replace every occurrence of `<@foo@>` instead of every
// occurrence of `foo`, supply delimiters
delimiters: ['<@', '@>'],
// All other options are treated as `string: replacement`
// replacers...
VERSION: '1.0.0',
ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('development'),
// or `string: (id) => replacement` functions...
__dirname: (id) => `'${path.dirname(id)}'`,
// ...unless you want to be careful about separating
// values from other options, in which case you can:
values: {
VERSION: '1.0.0',
ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('development')
}
}
By default, values will only match if they are surrounded by word boundaries — i.e. with options like this...
{
changed: 'replaced';
}
...and code like this...
console.log('changed');
console.log('unchanged');
...the result will be this:
console.log('replaced');
console.log('unchanged');
If that's not what you want, specify empty strings as delimiters:
{
changed: 'replaced',
delimiters: ['', '']
}
MIT