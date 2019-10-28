openbase logo
rollup-plugin-replace

by rollup
2.2.0 (see all)

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-replace / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/replace

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-replace. Please update your dependencies. This version is no longer maintained.

Readme

Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-replace. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-replace

Replace strings in files while bundling them.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-replace

Usage

Generally, you need to ensure that rollup-plugin-replace goes before other things (like rollup-plugin-commonjs) in your plugins array, so that those plugins can apply any optimisations such as dead code removal.

// rollup.config.js
import replace from 'rollup-plugin-replace';

export default {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        replace({
            ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('production')
        })
    ]
};

Options

{
  // a minimatch pattern, or array of patterns, of files that
  // should be processed by this plugin (if omitted, all files
  // are included by default)...
  include: 'config.js',

  // ...and those that shouldn't, if `include` is otherwise
  // too permissive
  exclude: 'node_modules/**',

  // To replace every occurrence of `<@foo@>` instead of every
  // occurrence of `foo`, supply delimiters
  delimiters: ['<@', '@>'],

  // All other options are treated as `string: replacement`
  // replacers...
  VERSION: '1.0.0',
  ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('development'),

  // or `string: (id) => replacement` functions...
  __dirname: (id) => `'${path.dirname(id)}'`,

  // ...unless you want to be careful about separating
  // values from other options, in which case you can:
  values: {
    VERSION: '1.0.0',
    ENVIRONMENT: JSON.stringify('development')
  }
}

Word boundaries

By default, values will only match if they are surrounded by word boundaries — i.e. with options like this...

{
    changed: 'replaced';
}

...and code like this...

console.log('changed');
console.log('unchanged');

...the result will be this:

console.log('replaced');
console.log('unchanged');

If that's not what you want, specify empty strings as delimiters:

{
  changed: 'replaced',
  delimiters: ['', '']
}

License

MIT

