This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-replace. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Replace strings in files while bundling them.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-replace

Usage

Generally, you need to ensure that rollup-plugin-replace goes before other things (like rollup-plugin-commonjs) in your plugins array, so that those plugins can apply any optimisations such as dead code removal.

import replace from 'rollup-plugin-replace' ; export default { plugins : [ replace({ ENVIRONMENT : JSON .stringify( 'production' ) }) ] };

Options

{ include : 'config.js' , exclude : 'node_modules/**' , delimiters : [ '<@' , '@>' ], VERSION : '1.0.0' , ENVIRONMENT : JSON .stringify( 'development' ), __dirname : ( id ) => `' ${path.dirname(id)} '` , values : { VERSION : '1.0.0' , ENVIRONMENT : JSON .stringify( 'development' ) } }

Word boundaries

By default, values will only match if they are surrounded by word boundaries — i.e. with options like this...

{ changed : 'replaced' ; }

...and code like this...

console .log( 'changed' ); console .log( 'unchanged' );

...the result will be this:

console .log( 'replaced' ); console .log( 'unchanged' );

If that's not what you want, specify empty strings as delimiters:

{ changed : 'replaced' , delimiters : [ '' , '' ] }

License

MIT