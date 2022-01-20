The Rollup Rebase Plugin copies static assets as required from your JavaScript code to the destination folder and adjusts the references in there to point to the new location. It also respects assets referenced from your CSS/SCSS files.
@import via PostCSS Import into the origin files.
The plugin is meant as a tool for preparing a library for being published. In this it differs from plugins like Rollup URL Plugin as it is designed for usage in libraries and not for applications. The output of this plugin can be used by tools like Webpacks File Loader, URL Loader or the already mentioned Rollup URL Plugin.
$ npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-rebase
or
$ yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-rebase
You can configure Rollup Rebase as part of your Rollup configuration. This can be either done in a
rollup.config.js or by scripting using the Rollup API:
import { rollup } from "rollup"
import rebasePlugin from "rollup-plugin-rebase"
async function config() {
const bundle = await rollup({
input: "./src/index.js",
plugins: [rebasePlugin()]
})
await bundle.write({
dest: "./lib/index.js"
})
}
config()
assetFolder: When set assets are placed inside a sub folder with that name.
keepName: If
true, generated filenames will be
${filename}~${hash}.${ext} instead of just
${hash}.${ext}
verbose: If
true, increases log level
include: Standard include option for rollup plugins.
exclude: Standard exclude option for rollup plugins.
Copyright 2016-2021
Sebastian Software GmbH