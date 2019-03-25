Rollup plugin that transforms Pug v2 templates to ES6 modules.
import of the pug-runtime in your bundle, if required.
import of template
extends and
includes.
import statements (moved out of the template).
v1.1 requires Rollup 0.61 and node.js 6 or later, for previous versions use rollup-plugin-pug 0.1.6
npm install rollup-plugin-pug --save-dev
Create the template
//- template.pug
p= message
and import it as any other function:
import templateFn from './template.pug';
const context = { message: 'Hello World' };
console.log(templateFn(context)); // <p>Hello World</p>
or rename it for static compilation and import it as string:
import htmlString from './template.static.pug';
console.log(htmlString); // <p>Hello World</p>
Build with something like...
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import pug from 'rollup-plugin-pug';
rollup({
entry: 'src/main.js',
plugins: [
pug({
locals: { message: 'Hello World' }
})
]
}).then(...)
That's it.
In addition to the regular pug options, the plugin defines these:
staticPattern - Regex for files to compile and evaluate at build time to export plain HTML.
locals - Plain JavaScript object with values passed to the compiler for static compilation (Deprecated).
include - minimatch or array of minimatch with files that should be included by default.
exclude - minimatch or array of minimatch with files that should be excluded by default.
extensions - Array of extensions to process (don't use wildcards here).
pugRuntime - Custom Pug runtime filename (See note).
sourceMap - Enabled by default.
TIP: Use
staticPattern: /\S/ to evaluate all the templates at build time.
The parameter passed to the static templates is a shallow copy of the plugin options. Do not change it unless you know what you doing.
When a template matches the
staticPattern regex, the template is executed at complie-time and you load the resulting string through
import at runtime, so it will not have access to runtime variables or methods. Instead, the plugin passes its options to the template at compile-time.
The plugin has preset the following options:
{
doctype: 'html',
basedir: absolute(input), // absolute path of the rollup `input` option
compileDebug: false, // `true` is recommended for development
sourceMap: true, // with or without compileDebug option
inlineRuntimeFunctions: false, // use the pug runtime
extensions: ['.pug', '.jade'],
staticPattern: /\.static\.(?:pug|jade)$/
}
See the full list and explanation in the API Documentation of the pug site.
Note: The default of
staticPattern was defined to be compatibile with the old Jade plugin and so it has remained, but I prefer
/\.html\.pug$/.
The
pugRuntime option can be set to
false to avoid importing the runtime, but you must provide an equivalent
pug object accessible to the template:
Disable the predefined runtime in rollup.config.js
...
plugins: [
pug({ pugRuntime: false })
]
and import the yours in your .pug files
- import pug from 'my-runtime'
p= name
//- ...etc
but the recommended option is name it in the config:
// in rollup.config.js
...
plugins: [
pug({ pugRuntime: 'my-runtime' })
]
Search for "pugRuntime" in the
test/run.js file to see examples.
See the CHANGELOG for more changes.
I'm a full-stack developer with more than 20 year of experience and I try to share most of my work for free and help others, but this takes a significant amount of time and effort so, if you like my work, please consider...
Of course, feedback, PRs, and stars are also welcome 🙃
Thanks for your support!