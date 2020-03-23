openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpp

rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs

by Elad Ossadon
0.2.0 (see all)

A Rollup plugin that preserves shebangs (#!/usr/bin/env node) in output files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs

A Rollup plugin that preserves shebangs (#!/usr/bin/env node) in output files

Why?

Package executables (under bin in package.json) need shebang #!/usr/bin/env node at the top of the file.

With that line, rollup errors:

Error: Unexpected character '#'

This plugin removes the shebang before compilation, and restores it before writing the file.

Install

npm i -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs
# or, with yarn
yarn add -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs

Usage

// rollup.config.js

const { preserveShebangs } = require('rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    // ...
    preserveShebangs(),
  ],
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial