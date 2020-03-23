A Rollup plugin that preserves shebangs (#!/usr/bin/env node) in output files
Package executables (under
bin in package.json) need shebang
#!/usr/bin/env node at the top of the file.
With that line, rollup errors:
Error: Unexpected character '#'
This plugin removes the shebang before compilation, and restores it before writing the file.
npm i -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs
# or, with yarn
yarn add -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs
// rollup.config.js
const { preserveShebangs } = require('rollup-plugin-preserve-shebangs');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
// ...
preserveShebangs(),
],
};