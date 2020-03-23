A Rollup plugin that preserves shebangs (#!/usr/bin/env node) in output files

Package executables (under bin in package.json) need shebang #!/usr/bin/env node at the top of the file.

With that line, rollup errors:

Error : Unexpected character '#'

This plugin removes the shebang before compilation, and restores it before writing the file.

Install

npm i -D rollup -plugin-preserve-shebangs # or , with yarn yarn add -D rollup -plugin-preserve-shebangs

Usage