Automatically preserve a shebang in your entry file.
If you're building CLI's with Rollup, this will fix your npm
bin being broken :)
npm i -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang
import shebang from 'rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang';
export default {
plugins: [
shebang()
]
}
shebang({
// Override the entry. By default, uses `input` from config:
entry: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'src/foo.js'),
// You can also set it manually if you want, which will always prepend it:
shebang: '#!/usr/bin/env node'
})
MIT