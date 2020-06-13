openbase logo
rpp

rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang

by Jason Miller
1.0.1

Rollup plugin to automatically preserve shebangs in entry modules.

Downloads/wk

11.6K

11.6K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang

Automatically preserve a shebang in your entry file.

If you're building CLI's with Rollup, this will fix your npm bin being broken :)

Installation

npm i -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang

Usage

import shebang from 'rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang';

export default {
    plugins: [
        shebang()
    ]
}

shebang({
    // Override the entry. By default, uses `input` from config:
    entry: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'src/foo.js'),

    // You can also set it manually if you want, which will always prepend it:
    shebang: '#!/usr/bin/env node'
})

License

MIT

