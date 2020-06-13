Automatically preserve a shebang in your entry file.

If you're building CLI's with Rollup, this will fix your npm bin being broken :)

Installation

npm i -D rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang

Usage

import shebang from 'rollup-plugin-preserve-shebang' ; export default { plugins : [ shebang() ] }

shebang({ entry : path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'src/foo.js' ), shebang : '#!/usr/bin/env node' })

License

MIT