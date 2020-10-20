Rollup Plugin Peer Deps External

Automatically externalize peerDependencies in a rollup bundle.

Motivation

When bundling a library using rollup , we generally want to keep from including peerDependencies since they are expected to be provided by the consumer of the library. By excluding these dependencies, we keep bundle size down and avoid bundling duplicate dependencies.

We can achieve this using the rollup external configuration option, providing it a list of the peer dependencies to exclude from the bundle. This plugin automates the process, automatically adding a library's peerDependencies to the external configuration.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external

Usage

import peerDepsExternal from 'rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external' ; export default { plugins : [ peerDepsExternal(), ], }

Options

packageJsonPath

If your package.json is not in the current working directory you can specify the path to the file

import peerDepsExternal from 'rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external' ; export default { plugins : [ peerDepsExternal({ packageJsonPath : 'my/folder/package.json' }), ], }

includeDependencies **deprecated**

Set includeDependencies to true to also externalize regular dependencies in addition to peer deps.

import peerDepsExternal from 'rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external' ; export default { plugins : [ peerDepsExternal({ includeDependencies : true , }), ], }

Module paths

This plugin is compatible with module path format applied by, for example, babel-plugin-lodash . For any module name in peerDependencies , all paths beginning with that module name will also be added to external .