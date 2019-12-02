This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-node-resolve. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
This plugin used to be called rollup-plugin-npm
Locate modules using the Node resolution algorithm, for using third party modules in
node_modules
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-node-resolve
// rollup.config.js
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
export default {
input: 'main.js',
output: {
file: 'bundle.js',
format: 'iife',
name: 'MyModule'
},
plugins: [
resolve({
// the fields to scan in a package.json to determine the entry point
// if this list contains "browser", overrides specified in "pkg.browser"
// will be used
mainFields: ['module', 'main'], // Default: ['module', 'main']
// DEPRECATED: use "mainFields" instead
// use "module" field for ES6 module if possible
module: true, // Default: true
// DEPRECATED: use "mainFields" instead
// use "jsnext:main" if possible
// legacy field pointing to ES6 module in third-party libraries,
// deprecated in favor of "pkg.module":
// - see: https://github.com/rollup/rollup/wiki/pkg.module
jsnext: true, // Default: false
// DEPRECATED: use "mainFields" instead
// use "main" field or index.js, even if it's not an ES6 module
// (needs to be converted from CommonJS to ES6)
// – see https://github.com/rollup/rollup-plugin-commonjs
main: true, // Default: true
// some package.json files have a "browser" field which specifies
// alternative files to load for people bundling for the browser. If
// that's you, either use this option or add "browser" to the
// "mainfields" option, otherwise pkg.browser will be ignored
browser: true, // Default: false
// not all files you want to resolve are .js files
extensions: [ '.mjs', '.js', '.jsx', '.json' ], // Default: [ '.mjs', '.js', '.json', '.node' ]
// whether to prefer built-in modules (e.g. `fs`, `path`) or
// local ones with the same names
preferBuiltins: false, // Default: true
// Lock the module search in this path (like a chroot). Module defined
// outside this path will be marked as external
jail: '/my/jail/path', // Default: '/'
// Set to an array of strings and/or regexps to lock the module search
// to modules that match at least one entry. Modules not matching any
// entry will be marked as external
only: [ 'some_module', /^@some_scope\/.*$/ ], // Default: null
// If true, inspect resolved files to check that they are
// ES2015 modules
modulesOnly: true, // Default: false
// Force resolving for these modules to root's node_modules that helps
// to prevent bundling the same package multiple times if package is
// imported from dependencies.
dedupe: [ 'react', 'react-dom' ], // Default: []
// Any additional options that should be passed through
// to node-resolve
customResolveOptions: {
moduleDirectory: 'js_modules'
}
})
]
};
Since most packages in your node_modules folder are probably legacy CommonJS rather than JavaScript modules, you may need to use rollup-plugin-commonjs:
// rollup.config.js
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs';
export default {
input: 'main.js',
output: {
file: 'bundle.js',
format: 'iife',
name: 'MyModule'
},
plugins: [
resolve(),
commonjs()
]
};
fs)
This plugin won't resolve any builtins (e.g.
fs). If you need to resolve builtins you can install local modules and set
preferBuiltins to
false, or install a plugin like rollup-plugin-node-builtins which provides stubbed versions of these methods.
If you want to silence warnings about builtins, you can add the list of builtins to the
externals option; like so:
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import builtins from 'builtin-modules'
export default ({
input: ...,
plugins: [resolve()],
external: builtins,
output: ...
})
In addition to the standard hooks used by Rollup, this plugin exposes additional functionality useful for other plugins.
Returns an object with metadata about the package containing the specified module. PackageInfo has the following fields:
This object is populated during the
resolve hook, so plugins should only depend on this information being present in hooks that run after
resolve.
getPackageInfoForId is exposed as a method on the plugin object along side the other hooks expected of a Rollup plugin.
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
const resolve = resolve();
export default ({
input: ...,
plugins: [
resolve(),
// custom plugin
{
transform(code, id) {
// get package info for this module id
const info = resolve.getPackageInfoForId(id);
// if it's the buffer shim, return nothing.
if (info.packageJson.name === 'buffer') {
return '';
}
return code;
}
}
],
output: ...
})
If you're writing a standalone plugin, you can get access to the plugin object by pulling it out of the config provided to the
buildStart hook:
export default function {
let nodeResolvePlugin;
function getPackageInfoForId(id) {
// user config isn't using this plugin
if (!nodeResolvePlugin) return;
// user config has an older version without this API
if (!nodeResolvePlugin.getPackageInfoForId) return;
return nodeResolvePlugin.getPackageInfoForId(id);
}
return {
buildStart (options) {
nodeResolvePlugin = options.plugins && options.plugins.filter(p => p.name === 'node-resolve')[0];
},
transform (code, id) {
const info = getPackageInfoForId(id);
// ...
}
}
}
MIT