Plugin to insert node globals including so code that works with browserify should work even if it uses process or buffers. This is based on rollup-plugin-inject .

process

global

Buffer

__dirname

__filename

Plus process.nextTick and process.browser are optimized to only pull in themselves and __dirname and __filename point to the file on disk

There are a few options to control output

process - pass false to disable process polyfilling

- pass to disable process polyfilling global - pass false to disable global polyfilling

- pass to disable global polyfilling buffer - pass false to disable Buffer polyfilling

- pass to disable Buffer polyfilling dirname - pass false to disable __dirname polyfilling

- pass to disable polyfilling filename - pass false to disable __filename polyfilling

- pass to disable polyfilling baseDir which is used for resolving __dirname and __filename .

examples

var foo; if (process.browser) { foo = 'bar' ; } else { foo = 'baz' ; }

turns into

import {browser} from 'path/to/process' ; var foo; if (browser) { foo = 'bar' ; } else { foo = 'baz' ; }

but with rollup that ends up being

var browser = true ; var foo; if (browser) { foo = 'bar' ; } else { foo = 'baz' ; }

or

var timeout; if (global.setImmediate) { timeout = global.setImmediate; } else { timeout = global.setTimeout; } export default timeout;

turns into

import {_global} from 'path/to/global.js' ; var timeout; if (_global.setImmediate) { timeout = _global.setImmediate; } else { timeout = _global.setTimeout; } export default timeout;

which rollup turns into

var _global = typeof global !== "undefined" ? global : typeof self !== "undefined" ? self : typeof window !== "undefined" ? window : {} var timeout; if (_global.setImmediate) { timeout = _global.setImmediate; } else { timeout = _global.setTimeout; } var timeout$ 1 = timeout; export default timeout$ 1 ;

With that top piece only showing up once no matter how many times global was used.