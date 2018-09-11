Plugin to insert node globals including so code that works with browserify should work even if it uses process or buffers. This is based on rollup-plugin-inject .
__dirname
__filename
Plus
process.nextTick and
process.browser are optimized to only pull in
themselves and
__dirname and
__filename point to the file on disk
There are a few options to control output
process - pass
false to disable process polyfilling
global - pass
false to disable global polyfilling
buffer - pass
false to disable Buffer polyfilling
dirname - pass
false to disable
__dirname polyfilling
filename - pass
false to disable
__filename polyfilling
baseDir which is used for resolving
__dirname and
__filename.
var foo;
if (process.browser) {
foo = 'bar';
} else {
foo = 'baz';
}
turns into
import {browser} from 'path/to/process';
var foo;
if (browser) {
foo = 'bar';
} else {
foo = 'baz';
}
but with rollup that ends up being
var browser = true;
var foo;
if (browser) {
foo = 'bar';
} else {
foo = 'baz';
}
or
var timeout;
if (global.setImmediate) {
timeout = global.setImmediate;
} else {
timeout = global.setTimeout;
}
export default timeout;
turns into
import {_global} from 'path/to/global.js';
var timeout;
if (_global.setImmediate) {
timeout = _global.setImmediate;
} else {
timeout = _global.setTimeout;
}
export default timeout;
which rollup turns into
var _global = typeof global !== "undefined" ? global :
typeof self !== "undefined" ? self :
typeof window !== "undefined" ? window : {}
var timeout;
if (_global.setImmediate) {
timeout = _global.setImmediate;
} else {
timeout = _global.setTimeout;
}
var timeout$1 = timeout;
export default timeout$1;
With that top piece only showing up once no matter how many times global was used.