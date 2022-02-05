A Rollup plugin that automatically declares NodeJS built-in modules as
external. Also handles npm dependencies, devDependencies, peerDependencies and optionalDependencies. Works in monorepos too!
Breaking changes in version 4
- In previous versions, the
depsoption (see below) defaulted to
false. This was practial, but often wrong: when bundling for distribution, you want your own dependencies to be installed by the package manager alongside your package, so they should not be bundled in the code. Therefore, the
depsoption now defaults to
true.
-
rollup-plugin-node-externalsnow requires Node 14 (up from Node 12 for previous versions).
-
rollup-plugin-node-externalsnow has a peer dependency on Rollup 2.60.0.
The solution here is quite simple: you must tell Rollup that the
path module is in fact
external. This way, Rollup won't try to bundle it in and rather leave the
import statement as is (or translate it to a
require() call if bundling for CommonJS).
However, this must be done for each and every NodeJS built-in you happen to use in your program:
path,
os,
fs,
url, etc., which can quicky become cumbersome when done manually.
So the primary goal of this plugin is simply to automatically declare all NodeJS built-in modules as
external.
As an added bonus, this plugin will also allow you to declare your dependencies (as per your local or monorepo
package.json file(s)) as external.
Use your favorite package manager. Mine is npm.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-node-externals
--save. Then, the built-in defaults are just what you need:
export default {
...
plugins: [
externals(), // Make all Node builtins, deps, devDeps, peerDeps and optDeps external
]
}
export default {
...
plugins: [
externals({
deps: false, // If you installed your own deps with --save
devDeps: false // If you installed your own deps with --save-dev
}),
]
}
import externals from 'rollup-plugin-node-externals'
export default {
...
plugins: [
externals({
// The path(s) to your package.json. Optional. See below for default.
packagePath?: string | string[],
// Make node builtins external. Optional. Default: true
builtins?: boolean,
// Treat prefixed builtins as their unprefixed counterpart. Optional. Default: 'strip'
prefixedBuiltins?: boolean | 'strip',
// Make pkg.dependencies external. Optional. Default: true
deps?: boolean,
// Make pkg.devDependencies external. Optional. Default: true
devDeps?: boolean,
// Make pkg.peerDependencies external. Optional. Default: true
peerDeps?: boolean,
// Make pkg.optionalDependencies external. Optional. Default: true
optDeps?: boolean,
// Modules to force include in externals. Optional. Default: []
include?: string | RegExp | (string | RegExp)[],
// Modules to force exclude from externals. Optional. Default: []
exclude?: string | RegExp | (string | RegExp)[]
})
]
}
If you're working with monorepos, the
packagePath is made for you. It can take a path, or an array of paths, to your package.json file(s). If not specified, the default is to start with the current directory's package.json then go up scan for all package.json files in parent directories recursively until either the root git directory is reached or until no other package.json can be found.
Set the
builtins option to
false if you'd like to use some shims for those. You'll most certainly need an other plugin for this.
How to handle the
node: (or sometimes
nodejs:) prefix some authors use in their code (i.e.,
import path from 'node:path'). If
false, the import is used as-is to determine if it is external, meaning that
'node:path' and
'path' are considered two distincts imports. If
true, prefixed builtins are treated as their unprefixed equivalent. If
strip (the default), the prefix is also removed from the name and other plugins will never know it was there.
Set the
deps,
devDeps,
peerDeps and
optDeps options to
false to prevent the corresponding dependencies from being externalized, therefore letting Rollup bundle them with your code.
Use the
include option to force certain dependencies into the list of externals:
externals({
deps: false, // Deps will be bundled in
include: /^fsevents/ // Except for fsevents
})
Conversely, use the
exclude option to remove certain dependencies from the list of externals:
externals({
deps: true, // Deps are external
exclude: 'electron-reload' // Yet we want `electron-reload` bundled in
})
Falsy values in
include and
exclude are silently ignored. This allows for conditional constructs like so:
exclude: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' && 'my-prod-only-dep'.
It uses an exact match against your imports, so if your are using some kind of path substitution in your code, eg.:
// In your code, say '@/' is mapped to some directory:
import something from '@/mylib'
and you don't want
mylib bundled in, then write:
// In rollup.config.js:
externals({
include: '@/mylib'
})
However, subpath imports are supported with regexes, meaning that
include: /^lodash/ will also externalize
loadash/map,
lodash/merge, etc.
If you're also using
@rollup/plugin-node-resolve, make sure this plugin comes before it in the
plugins array:
import externals from 'rollup-plugin-node-externals'
import resolve from '@rollup/plugin-node-resolve'
...
export default {
...
plugins: [
externals(),
resolve(),
...
]
}
As a general rule of thumb, you might want to always make this plugin the first one in the
plugins array.
Rollup's own
external configuration option always takes precedence over this plugin. This is intentional.
MIT