rpm

rollup-plugin-multi-input

by Alfredo Salzillo
1.3.1

A Rollup plugin to bundle modular libraries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

14.3K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-multi-input

CI/CD codecov npm version semantic-release

A rollup plugin to bundle modular libraries with sub directories.

  • Use multiple entry points.
  • Use glob in entries.
  • Preserve src tree structure in the dist folder.

Install

Install via npm or yarn.

npm i -D rollup-plugin-multi-input
yarn add rollup-plugin-multi-input

Setup

In the rollup configuration

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';

export default {
    // use glob in the input
    input: ['src/**/*.js'],
    output: {
      format: 'esm',
      dir: 'dist'
    },
    plugins: [ multiInput() ],
};

If using a rollup version lower than 1.0.0 enable experimentalCodeSplitting.

It's possible to mix input type.

  • use glob in array
    input: ['src/**/*.js']
  • use object input configuration
    // DO 👍
input: [{
  output1: 'src/output1.js'
}]
// DON'T ❌ (glob not supported yet)
input: [{
  output1: 'src/**/*.js'
}]
  • use glob string and object configuration
    input: ['src/more/**/*.js', 'src/more2/**/*.js', {
  output1: 'src/output1.js'
}]

Options

relative 'src/'

Specify the relative path to use in the dist folder.

Example:

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';

export default {
    input: ['src/bar.js', 'src/foo/bar.js'],
    output: {
      format: 'esm',
      dir: 'dist'
    },
    plugins: [ multiInput({ relative: 'src/' }) ],
};
// create the files dist/bar.js and dist/foo/bar.js

transformOutputPath

A callback for transforming output file path.

Example:

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';
import path from 'path';

export default {
    input: ['src/bar.js', 'src/foo/bar.js'],
    output: {
      format: 'esm',
      dir: 'dist'
    },
    plugins: [ multiInput({ 
        relative: 'src/', 
        transformOutputPath: (output, input) => `awesome/path/${path.basename(output)}`, 
    }) ],
};
// create the files awesome/path/bar.js and awesome/path/foo/bar.js

glob {}

fast-glob object configuration.

