A rollup plugin to bundle modular libraries with sub directories.
src tree structure in the
dist folder.
Install via npm or yarn.
npm i -D rollup-plugin-multi-input
yarn add rollup-plugin-multi-input
In the rollup configuration
import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';
export default {
// use glob in the input
input: ['src/**/*.js'],
output: {
format: 'esm',
dir: 'dist'
},
plugins: [ multiInput() ],
};
If using a rollup version lower than 1.0.0
enable
experimentalCodeSplitting.
It's possible to mix
input type.
input: ['src/**/*.js']
// DO 👍
input: [{
output1: 'src/output1.js'
}]
// DON'T ❌ (glob not supported yet)
input: [{
output1: 'src/**/*.js'
}]
input: ['src/more/**/*.js', 'src/more2/**/*.js', {
output1: 'src/output1.js'
}]
'src/'
Specify the relative path to use in the dist folder.
Example:
import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';
export default {
input: ['src/bar.js', 'src/foo/bar.js'],
output: {
format: 'esm',
dir: 'dist'
},
plugins: [ multiInput({ relative: 'src/' }) ],
};
// create the files dist/bar.js and dist/foo/bar.js
A callback for transforming output file path.
Example:
import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input';
import path from 'path';
export default {
input: ['src/bar.js', 'src/foo/bar.js'],
output: {
format: 'esm',
dir: 'dist'
},
plugins: [ multiInput({
relative: 'src/',
transformOutputPath: (output, input) => `awesome/path/${path.basename(output)}`,
}) ],
};
// create the files awesome/path/bar.js and awesome/path/foo/bar.js
{}
fast-glob object configuration.