A rollup plugin to bundle modular libraries with sub directories.

Use multiple entry points.

Use glob in entries.

Preserve src tree structure in the dist folder.

Install

Install via npm or yarn.

npm i -D rollup-plugin-multi-input yarn add rollup-plugin-multi-input

Setup

In the rollup configuration

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input' ; export default { input : [ 'src/**/*.js' ], output : { format : 'esm' , dir : 'dist' }, plugins : [ multiInput() ], };

If using a rollup version lower than 1.0.0 enable experimentalCodeSplitting .

It's possible to mix input type.

use glob in array input: [ 'src/**/*.js' ]

use object input configuration input : [{ output1 : 'src/output1.js' }] input : [{ output1 : 'src/**/*.js' }]

use glob string and object configuration input: [ 'src/more/**/*.js' , 'src/more2/**/*.js' , { output1 : 'src/output1.js' }]

Options

relative 'src/'

Specify the relative path to use in the dist folder.

Example:

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input' ; export default { input : [ 'src/bar.js' , 'src/foo/bar.js' ], output : { format : 'esm' , dir : 'dist' }, plugins : [ multiInput({ relative : 'src/' }) ], };

transformOutputPath

A callback for transforming output file path.

Example:

import multiInput from 'rollup-plugin-multi-input' ; import path from 'path' ; export default { input : [ 'src/bar.js' , 'src/foo/bar.js' ], output : { format : 'esm' , dir : 'dist' }, plugins : [ multiInput({ relative : 'src/' , transformOutputPath : ( output, input ) => `awesome/path/ ${path.basename(output)} ` , }) ], };

glob {}

fast-glob object configuration.