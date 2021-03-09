Uses minify-html-literals to minify HTML and CSS markup inside JavaScript template literal strings.

Usage

import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel' ; import minifyHTML from 'rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals' ; import { uglify } from 'rollup-plugin-uglify' ; export default { entry : 'index.js' , dest : 'dist/index.js' , plugins : [ minifyHTML(), babel(), uglify() ] };

By default, this will minify any tagged template literal string whose tag contains "html" or "css" (case insensitive). Additional options may be specified to control what templates should be minified.

Options

export default { entry : 'index.js' , dest : 'dist/index.js' , plugins : [ minifyHTML({ include : [], exclude : [], failOnError : false , options : null , minifyHTMLLiterals : null , filter : null }) ] };

Examples

Minify Polymer Templates