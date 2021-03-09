openbase logo
rpm

rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals

by Elizabeth Mitchell
1.2.6 (see all)

Rollup plugin to minify HTML template literal strings

Readme

rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals

npm Build Status Coverage Status

Uses minify-html-literals to minify HTML and CSS markup inside JavaScript template literal strings.

Usage

import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
import minifyHTML from 'rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals';
import { uglify } from 'rollup-plugin-uglify';

export default {
  entry: 'index.js',
  dest: 'dist/index.js',
  plugins: [
    minifyHTML(),
    // Order plugin before transpilers and other minifiers
    babel(),
    uglify()
  ]
};

By default, this will minify any tagged template literal string whose tag contains "html" or "css" (case insensitive). Additional options may be specified to control what templates should be minified.

Options

export default {
  entry: 'index.js',
  dest: 'dist/index.js',
  plugins: [
    minifyHTML({
      // minimatch of files to minify
      include: [],
      // minimatch of files not to minify
      exclude: [],
      // set to `true` to abort bundling on a minification error
      failOnError: false,
      // minify-html-literals options
      // https://www.npmjs.com/package/minify-html-literals#options
      options: null,

      // Advanced Options
      // Override minify-html-literals function
      minifyHTMLLiterals: null,
      // Override rollup-pluginutils filter from include/exclude
      filter: null
    })
  ]
};

Examples

Minify Polymer Templates

import minifyHTML from 'rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals';
import { defaultShouldMinify } from 'minify-html-literals';

export default {
  entry: 'index.js',
  dest: 'dist/index.js',
  plugins: [
    minifyHTML({
      options: {
        shouldMinify(template) {
          return (
            defaultShouldMinify(template) ||
            template.parts.some(part => {
              // Matches Polymer templates that are not tagged
              return (
                part.text.includes('<style') ||
                part.text.includes('<dom-module')
              );
            })
          );
        }
      }
    })
  ]
};

