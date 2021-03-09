Uses minify-html-literals to minify HTML and CSS markup inside JavaScript template literal strings.
import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
import minifyHTML from 'rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals';
import { uglify } from 'rollup-plugin-uglify';
export default {
entry: 'index.js',
dest: 'dist/index.js',
plugins: [
minifyHTML(),
// Order plugin before transpilers and other minifiers
babel(),
uglify()
]
};
By default, this will minify any tagged template literal string whose tag contains "html" or "css" (case insensitive). Additional options may be specified to control what templates should be minified.
export default {
entry: 'index.js',
dest: 'dist/index.js',
plugins: [
minifyHTML({
// minimatch of files to minify
include: [],
// minimatch of files not to minify
exclude: [],
// set to `true` to abort bundling on a minification error
failOnError: false,
// minify-html-literals options
// https://www.npmjs.com/package/minify-html-literals#options
options: null,
// Advanced Options
// Override minify-html-literals function
minifyHTMLLiterals: null,
// Override rollup-pluginutils filter from include/exclude
filter: null
})
]
};
import minifyHTML from 'rollup-plugin-minify-html-literals';
import { defaultShouldMinify } from 'minify-html-literals';
export default {
entry: 'index.js',
dest: 'dist/index.js',
plugins: [
minifyHTML({
options: {
shouldMinify(template) {
return (
defaultShouldMinify(template) ||
template.parts.some(part => {
// Matches Polymer templates that are not tagged
return (
part.text.includes('<style') ||
part.text.includes('<dom-module')
);
})
);
}
}
})
]
};