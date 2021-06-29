Rollup plugin LiveReload

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-livereload

Usage

import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload' export default { entry : 'entry.js' , dest : 'bundle.js' , plugins : [livereload()], }

To make it a real dev-server, combine this plugin with rollup-plugin-serve.

import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve' import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload' export default { entry : 'entry.js' , dest : 'bundle.js' , plugins : [ serve(), livereload(), ], }

Options

By default, it watches the current directory. If you also have css output, pass the folder to which the build files are written.

livereload ( 'dist' ) livereload ({ watch : 'dist' , verbose : false, port : 12345 , delay : 300 , https : { key : fs.readFileSync( 'keys/agent2-key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'keys/agent2-cert.pem' ) } })

Options are always passed to livereload.createServer()

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

Clone the project. npm install npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.