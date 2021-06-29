npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-livereload
// rollup.config.js
import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload'
export default {
entry: 'entry.js',
dest: 'bundle.js',
plugins: [livereload()],
}
To make it a real dev-server, combine this plugin with rollup-plugin-serve.
// rollup.config.js
import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve'
import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload'
export default {
entry: 'entry.js',
dest: 'bundle.js',
plugins: [
serve(), // index.html should be in root of project
livereload(),
],
}
By default, it watches the current directory. If you also have css output, pass the folder to which the build files are written.
livereload('dist')
// --- OR ---
livereload({
watch: 'dist',
verbose: false, // Disable console output
// other livereload options
port: 12345,
delay: 300,
https: {
key: fs.readFileSync('keys/agent2-key.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('keys/agent2-cert.pem')
}
})
Options are always passed to
livereload.createServer()
To get it running:
npm install
npm run build
