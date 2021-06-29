openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpl

rollup-plugin-livereload

by Thomas Ghysels
2.0.5 (see all)

LiveReload your Rollup bundle!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.9K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rollup plugin LiveReload

Software License Issues JavaScript Style Guide NPM Latest Version

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-livereload

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload'

export default {
  entry: 'entry.js',
  dest: 'bundle.js',
  plugins: [livereload()],
}

To make it a real dev-server, combine this plugin with rollup-plugin-serve.

// rollup.config.js
import serve from 'rollup-plugin-serve'
import livereload from 'rollup-plugin-livereload'

export default {
  entry: 'entry.js',
  dest: 'bundle.js',
  plugins: [
    serve(), // index.html should be in root of project
    livereload(),
  ],
}

Options

By default, it watches the current directory. If you also have css output, pass the folder to which the build files are written.

livereload('dist')

// --- OR ---

livereload({
  watch: 'dist',
  verbose: false, // Disable console output

  // other livereload options
  port: 12345,
  delay: 300,
  https: {
      key: fs.readFileSync('keys/agent2-key.pem'),
      cert: fs.readFileSync('keys/agent2-cert.pem')
  }
})

Options are always passed to livereload.createServer()

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

  1. Clone the project.
  2. npm install
  3. npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial