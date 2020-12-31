npm install rollup-plugin-less --save
import './test.less';
//generate css will be auto insert to the head tag if you set insert be true
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import less from 'rollup-plugin-less';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
less()
]
});
false
Boolean
If you specify
true, the plugin will insert compiled CSS into
<head/> tag.
Default:
rollup.build.css
Type:
String|Function|Boolean
If you specify a string, it will be the path to write the generated CSS.
If you specify a function, call it passing the generated CSS as an argument.
If you specify a boolean, true will write the generated CSS to
rollup.build.css, false won't write the file.
Default:
[ '**/*.less', '**/*.css' ]
Type:
String|Array
Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are transpiled by the plugin.
Default:
node_modules/**
Type:
String|Array
Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are explicitly not transpiled by the plugin, overrules the
include option.
Object
Options for less.