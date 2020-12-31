Install

npm install rollup-plugin-less --save

usage

import './test.less' ;

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import less from 'rollup-plugin-less' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ less() ] });

Options

insert

Default: false

Type: Boolean

If you specify true , the plugin will insert compiled CSS into <head/> tag.

output

Default: rollup.build.css

Type: String|Function|Boolean

If you specify a string, it will be the path to write the generated CSS. If you specify a function, call it passing the generated CSS as an argument. If you specify a boolean, true will write the generated CSS to rollup.build.css , false won't write the file.

include

Default: [ '**/*.less', '**/*.css' ]

Type: String|Array

Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are transpiled by the plugin.

exclude

Default: node_modules/**

Type: String|Array

Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are explicitly not transpiled by the plugin, overrules the include option.

option

Type: Object

Options for less.