rpl

rollup-plugin-less

by 杨小福
1.1.3 (see all)

a less rollup plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Install

npm install rollup-plugin-less --save

usage

import './test.less';
//generate css will be auto insert to the head tag if you set insert be true

import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import less from 'rollup-plugin-less';

rollup({
    entry: 'main.js',
    plugins: [
        less()
    ]
});

Options

insert

  • Default: false
  • Type: Boolean

If you specify true, the plugin will insert compiled CSS into <head/> tag.

output

  • Default: rollup.build.css

  • Type: String|Function|Boolean

If you specify a string, it will be the path to write the generated CSS. If you specify a function, call it passing the generated CSS as an argument. If you specify a boolean, true will write the generated CSS to rollup.build.css, false won't write the file.

include

  • Default: [ '**/*.less', '**/*.css' ]

  • Type: String|Array

Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are transpiled by the plugin.

exclude

  • Default: node_modules/**

  • Type: String|Array

Minimatch pattern or array of minimatch patterns to determine which files are explicitly not transpiled by the plugin, overrules the include option.

option

  • Type: Object

Options for less.

