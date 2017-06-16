openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpj

rollup-plugin-jsx

by David Konsumer
1.0.3 (see all)

Rollup jsx plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup jsx plugin

This is a simple wrapper around jsx-transform. Make sure to go check that out for options.

depracated

I originally made this project for buble, before JSX support went in. have a look at /buble-react-rollup-starter for a great example of usage without this plugin.

Install it with npm install rollup-plugin-jsx

Use it like this in your config:

import jsx from 'rollup-plugin-jsx'

export default {
  dest: 'build/app.js',
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  plugins: [
    jsx( {factory: 'React.createElement'} )
  ],
  sourceMap: true
}

For a more complete example, see buble-react-rollup-starter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial