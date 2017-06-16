This is a simple wrapper around jsx-transform. Make sure to go check that out for options.
I originally made this project for buble, before JSX support went in. have a look at /buble-react-rollup-starter for a great example of usage without this plugin.
Install it with
npm install rollup-plugin-jsx
Use it like this in your config:
import jsx from 'rollup-plugin-jsx'
export default {
dest: 'build/app.js',
entry: 'src/index.js',
plugins: [
jsx( {factory: 'React.createElement'} )
],
sourceMap: true
}
For a more complete example, see buble-react-rollup-starter