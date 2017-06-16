rollup jsx plugin

This is a simple wrapper around jsx-transform. Make sure to go check that out for options.

depracated

I originally made this project for buble, before JSX support went in. have a look at /buble-react-rollup-starter for a great example of usage without this plugin.

Install it with npm install rollup-plugin-jsx

Use it like this in your config:

import jsx from 'rollup-plugin-jsx' export default { dest : 'build/app.js' , entry : 'src/index.js' , plugins : [ jsx( { factory : 'React.createElement' } ) ], sourceMap : true }

For a more complete example, see buble-react-rollup-starter