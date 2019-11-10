This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-json. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Convert .json files to ES6 modules:
// import a single property from a JSON file,
// discarding the rest
import { version } from './package.json';
console.log( `running version ${version}` );
// import the whole file as an object
import pkg from './package.json';
console.log( `running version ${pkg.version}` );
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-json
// rollup.config.js
import json from 'rollup-plugin-json';
export default {
input: 'src/main.js',
output: {
file: 'dist/bundle.js',
format: 'iife'
},
plugins: [
json({
// All JSON files will be parsed by default,
// but you can also specifically include/exclude files
include: 'node_modules/**',
exclude: [ 'node_modules/foo/**', 'node_modules/bar/**' ],
// for tree-shaking, properties will be declared as
// variables, using either `var` or `const`
preferConst: true, // Default: false
// specify indentation for the generated default export —
// defaults to '\t'
indent: ' ',
// ignores indent and generates the smallest code
compact: true, // Default: false
// generate a named export for every property of the JSON object
namedExports: true // Default: true
})
]
};
MIT