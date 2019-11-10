Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-json. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Convert .json files to ES6 modules:

import { version } from './package.json' ; console .log( `running version ${version} ` ); import pkg from './package.json' ; console .log( `running version ${pkg.version} ` );

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-json

Usage

import json from 'rollup-plugin-json' ; export default { input : 'src/main.js' , output : { file : 'dist/bundle.js' , format : 'iife' }, plugins : [ json({ include : 'node_modules/**' , exclude : [ 'node_modules/foo/**' , 'node_modules/bar/**' ], preferConst : true , indent : ' ' , compact : true , namedExports : true }) ] };

License

MIT