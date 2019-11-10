openbase logo
rollup-plugin-json

by rollup
4.0.0 (see all)

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-json / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/json

Deprecated!
This module has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use @rollup/plugin-json.

Readme

Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-json. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-json

Convert .json files to ES6 modules:

// import a single property from a JSON file,
// discarding the rest
import { version } from './package.json';
console.log( `running version ${version}` );

// import the whole file as an object
import pkg from './package.json';
console.log( `running version ${pkg.version}` );

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-json

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import json from 'rollup-plugin-json';

export default {
  input: 'src/main.js',
  output: {
    file: 'dist/bundle.js',
    format: 'iife'
  },

  plugins: [
    json({
      // All JSON files will be parsed by default,
      // but you can also specifically include/exclude files
      include: 'node_modules/**',
      exclude: [ 'node_modules/foo/**', 'node_modules/bar/**' ],

      // for tree-shaking, properties will be declared as
      // variables, using either `var` or `const`
      preferConst: true, // Default: false

      // specify indentation for the generated default export —
      // defaults to '\t'
      indent: '  ',

      // ignores indent and generates the smallest code
      compact: true, // Default: false

      // generate a named export for every property of the JSON object
      namedExports: true // Default: true
    })
  ]
};

License

MIT

