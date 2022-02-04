Packages for working with
invariant(condition, message) assertions.
Invariant Violation: Invariant Violation: 27 (see https://github.com/apollographql/invariant-packages)
you should consult the file
node_modules/@apollo/client/invariantErrorCodes.js for more details about the numbered invariant:
27: {
file: "@apollo/client/react/context/ApolloConsumer.js",
node: invariant(context && context.client, 'Could not find "client" in the context of ApolloConsumer. ' +
'Wrap the root component in an <ApolloProvider>.')
},
The exact contents of the
invariantErrorCodes.js file can change between
@apollo/client releases, so make sure you're consulting the same version of
@apollo/client that threw the error. Note also that the file is generated during the release process, and is not checked into the https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-client repository. This file was first included in
@apollo/client@3.1.0.
This repository is home to the
ts-invariant and
rollup-plugin-invariant packages.
ts-invariant)
The
ts-invariant package exports the following utilities:
invariant(condition: any, message: string)
Similar to the the
invariant function used by React, this function throws an
InvariantError with the given
message if the
condition argument evaluates to a falsy value.
invariant.error(...args: any[])
Equivalent to calling
console.error(...args).
invariant.warn(...args: any[])
Equivalent to calling
console.warn(...args).
new InvariantError(message: string)
The
Error subclass thrown by failed
invariant calls.
rollup-plugin-invariant)
If you're using Rollup to bundle your code, or using a library that was bundled using Rollup and
rollup-plugin-invariant, then the above utilities will be transformed so that minifiers can strip the long error strings from your production bundle.
Calls of the form
invariant(condition, message) are transformed to
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
? invariant(condition)
: invariant(condition, message)
Expressions of the form
new InvariantError(message) are transformed to
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
? new InvariantError()
: new InvariantError(message)
Although this looks like more code, it enables minifiers to prune the unreached branch of the conditional expression based on the value of
process.env.NODE_ENV, so only the shorter version remains in production.
Here's how you might configure Rollup to use
rollup-plugin-invariant and also minify the transformed code effectively:
// rollup.config.js
import invariantPlugin from "rollup-plugin-invariant";
import { terser as minify } from "rollup-plugin-terser";
export default [{
input: "src/index.js",
output: {
file: "lib/bundle.js",
format: "cjs"
},
plugins: [
invariantPlugin({
errorCodes: true,
}),
],
}, {
input: "lib/bundle.js",
output: {
file: "lib/bundle.min.js",
format: "cjs"
},
plugins: [
minify({
compress: {
global_defs: {
"@process.env.NODE_ENV": JSON.stringify("production"),
},
},
}),
],
}];
If you create an instance of the plugin with the
{ errorCodes: true } option, message strings will be replaced with numeric error codes instead of simply disappearing, so
invariant(condition, message) becomes
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
? invariant(condition, <error code>)
: invariant(condition, message)
and
new InvariantError(message) becomes
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
? new InvariantError(<error code>)
: new InvariantError(message)
With
errorCodes enabled,
InvariantError messages will be displayed as
Invariant Violation: <error code> (see https://github.com/apollographql/invariant-packages)
process import
If you create an instance of the plugin with the
{ importProcessPolyfill: true } option, any
import ... from "ts-invariant" declarations will have
process added to the list of imported identifiers.
When
ts-invariant is used in a JS environment where
process is globally defined, the
process export will simply be the same as that global object. Otherwise, it will be an object of the shape
{ env: {} }, to ensure
process.env.NODE_ENV is safe to evaluate at runtime, in case it has not been replaced by the minifier.