Packages for working with invariant(condition, message) assertions.

⚠️ If you came here because of an Apollo Client error message like the following:

Invariant Violation : Invariant Violation : 27 (see https :

you should consult the file node_modules/@apollo/client/invariantErrorCodes.js for more details about the numbered invariant:

27: { file : "@apollo/client/react/context/ApolloConsumer.js" , node: invariant (context && context.client, 'Could not find "client" in the context of ApolloConsumer. ' + 'Wrap the root component in an <ApolloProvider>.' ) },

The exact contents of the invariantErrorCodes.js file can change between @apollo/client releases, so make sure you're consulting the same version of @apollo/client that threw the error. Note also that the file is generated during the release process, and is not checked into the https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-client repository. This file was first included in @apollo/client@3.1.0 .

Usage

This repository is home to the ts-invariant and rollup-plugin-invariant packages.

Runtime usage ( ts-invariant )

The ts-invariant package exports the following utilities:

Similar to the the invariant function used by React, this function throws an InvariantError with the given message if the condition argument evaluates to a falsy value.

Equivalent to calling console.error(...args) .

Equivalent to calling console.warn(...args) .

new InvariantError(message: string)

The Error subclass thrown by failed invariant calls.

Build-time usage ( rollup-plugin-invariant )

If you're using Rollup to bundle your code, or using a library that was bundled using Rollup and rollup-plugin-invariant , then the above utilities will be transformed so that minifiers can strip the long error strings from your production bundle.

Calls of the form invariant(condition, message) are transformed to

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? invariant(condition) : invariant(condition, message)

Expressions of the form new InvariantError(message) are transformed to

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? new InvariantError() : new InvariantError(message)

Although this looks like more code, it enables minifiers to prune the unreached branch of the conditional expression based on the value of process.env.NODE_ENV , so only the shorter version remains in production.

Configuration

Here's how you might configure Rollup to use rollup-plugin-invariant and also minify the transformed code effectively:

import invariantPlugin from "rollup-plugin-invariant" ; import { terser as minify } from "rollup-plugin-terser" ; export default [{ input : "src/index.js" , output : { file : "lib/bundle.js" , format : "cjs" }, plugins : [ invariantPlugin({ errorCodes : true , }), ], }, { input : "lib/bundle.js" , output : { file : "lib/bundle.min.js" , format : "cjs" }, plugins : [ minify({ compress : { global_defs : { "@process.env.NODE_ENV" : JSON .stringify( "production" ), }, }, }), ], }];

Error codes

If you create an instance of the plugin with the { errorCodes: true } option, message strings will be replaced with numeric error codes instead of simply disappearing, so invariant(condition, message) becomes

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? invariant(condition, <error code>) : invariant(condition, message)

and new InvariantError(message) becomes

process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? new InvariantError(<error code>) : new InvariantError(message)

With errorCodes enabled, InvariantError messages will be displayed as

Invariant Violation: < error code> (see https://github.com/apollographql/invariant-packages)

For example, if you see an error of the form

Invariant Violation : Invariant Violation : 38 (see https :

you should consult the file node_modules/@apollo/client/invariantErrorCodes.js for more details about the numbered invariant:

38: { file : "@apollo/client/utilities/graphql/directives.js" , node: invariant (evaledValue !== void 0, "Invalid variable referenced in @" + directive.name.value + " directive." ) },

The dynamic value of directive.name.value will not be provided because those arguments are pruned in production (leaving just invariant(evaledValue !== void) ), but this information should allow you to set a breakpoint in the node_modules/@apollo/client/utilities/graphql/directives.js file to investigate further.

The exact contents of the invariantErrorCodes.js file can change between @apollo/client releases, so make sure you're consulting the same version of @apollo/client that threw the error. Note also that the file is generated during the release process, and is not checked into the https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-client repository. This file was first included in @apollo/client@3.1.0 .

Automatic process import

If you create an instance of the plugin with the { importProcessPolyfill: true } option, any import ... from "ts-invariant" declarations will have process added to the list of imported identifiers.