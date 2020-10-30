Inject
process.envenvironment variables in a browser rollup bundle.
Because replacing a string typically with
rollup-plugin-replace works in one case :
console.log(process.env.NODE_ENV);
...but not in all other cases :
console.log(process.env['NODE_ENV']);
const { NODE_ENV, NODE_PORT } = process.env;
console.log(NODE_ENV);
Worse : sometimes, such substitution :
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
...will be expand to :
if ('production' === 'production') {
...and make some linter complain.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-inject-process-env
Pass any JSON object to the plugin that will be set as the
process.env value. This object accept members value of any type.
function injectProcessEnv(
env: object,
options?: {
include?: string | string[],
exclude?: string | string[],
verbose?: boolean
}
)
Note: if you use the commonjs plugin
injectProcessEnvmust be listed after it in your plugins list. Otherwise you will see the error
'import' and 'export' may only appear at the top level.
import injectProcessEnv from 'rollup-plugin-inject-process-env';
// ... usual rollup stuff
plugins: [
typescript(),
commonjs(),
injectProcessEnv({
NODE_ENV: 'production',
SOME_OBJECT: { one: 1, two: [1,2], three: '3' },
UNUSED: null
}),
nodeResolve()
],
injectProcessEnv({
NODE_ENV: process.env.NODE_ENV,
SOME_OBJECT: JSON.parse(process.env.SOME_OBJECT),
UNUSED: null
}),
verbose option allows to show which file is included in the process and which one is excluded.
include and
exclude options allow to explicitely specify with a minimatch pattern the files to accept or reject. By default, all files are targeted and no files are rejected.
Example :
injectProcessEnv({
NODE_ENV: 'production',
SOME_OBJECT: { one: 1, two: [1,2], three: '3' },
UNUSED: null
}, {
exclude: '**/*.css',
verbose: true
}),
postcss({
inject: true,
minimize: true,
plugins: [],
}),
Output example of the
verbose option :
[rollup-plugin-inject-process-env] Include /path/to/src/index.ts
[rollup-plugin-inject-process-env] Exclude rollup-plugin-inject-process-env
[rollup-plugin-inject-process-env] Exclude /path/to/src/style.3.css
[rollup-plugin-inject-process-env] Include /path/to/node_modules/style-inject/dist/style-inject.es.js
You might notice that as mentionned in the documentation https://nodejs.org/api/process.html#process_process_env
environment variables are always
string,
number or
boolean.
With rollup-plugin-inject-process-env, you may inject safely any JSON object to a
process.env property, as shown in the example above.
'globalThis' is undefined
This error may occur in target environments where
globalThis is undefined. You should use a polyfill to fix it :
npm install @ungap/global-this
And include it in your code, e.g. :
import '@ungap/global-this';
Code quality reports
|Files
|1
|Lines of code
|59
|(w/o comments)
|Comments
|4
|(+ 1 with code)
|Empty lines
|4
|Total lines
|67
|(w/o tests)
|TODO
|0
|lines
|Tests
|455
|(w/o comments)
✅ 0 problems
|Tests suites
|Tests
|❌ Failed
|0
|0
|✅ Passed
|4
|12
|✴ Pending
|0
|0
|☢ Error
|0
|Total
|4
|12
/test/browser.test.ts 1.727s
|Status
|Suite
|Test
|✅
|Browser
|get NODE_ENV
|✅
|Browser
|get SOME_OBJECT
|✅
|Browser
|get MISSING
/test/node.3.test.ts 0.173s
|Status
|Suite
|Test
|✅
|Filter out CSS
|get NODE_ENV
|✅
|Filter out CSS
|get SOME_OBJECT
|✅
|Filter out CSS
|get MISSING
/test/node.test.ts 0.162s
|Status
|Suite
|Test
|✅
|Node
|get NODE_ENV
|✅
|Node
|get SOME_OBJECT
|✅
|Node
|get MISSING
/test/node.2.test.ts 0.161s
|Status
|Suite
|Test
|✅
|Node
|get NODE_ENV
|✅
|Node
|get SOME_OBJECT
|✅
|Node
|get MISSING
MIT