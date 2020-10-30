Inject process.env environment variables in a browser rollup bundle.

Why ?

Because replacing a string typically with rollup-plugin-replace works in one case :

console .log(process.env.NODE_ENV);

...but not in all other cases :

console .log(process.env[ 'NODE_ENV' ]);

const { NODE_ENV, NODE_PORT } = process.env; console .log(NODE_ENV);

Worse : sometimes, such substitution :

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) {

...will be expand to :

if ( 'production' === 'production' ) {

...and make some linter complain.

How ?

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-inject-process-env

Usage

Pass any JSON object to the plugin that will be set as the process.env value. This object accept members value of any type.

function injectProcessEnv ( env: object, options?: { include?: string | string [], exclude?: string | string [], verbose?: boolean } )

Note: if you use the commonjs plugin injectProcessEnv must be listed after it in your plugins list. Otherwise you will see the error 'import' and 'export' may only appear at the top level .

Example :

import injectProcessEnv from 'rollup-plugin-inject-process-env' ; plugins: [ typescript(), commonjs(), injectProcessEnv({ NODE_ENV : 'production' , SOME_OBJECT : { one : 1 , two : [ 1 , 2 ], three : '3' }, UNUSED : null }), nodeResolve() ],

Example with environment variables passed in the CLI :

injectProcessEnv({ NODE_ENV : process.env.NODE_ENV, SOME_OBJECT : JSON .parse(process.env.SOME_OBJECT), UNUSED : null }),

Options

The verbose option allows to show which file is included in the process and which one is excluded.

The include and exclude options allow to explicitely specify with a minimatch pattern the files to accept or reject. By default, all files are targeted and no files are rejected.

Example :

injectProcessEnv({ NODE_ENV : 'production' , SOME_OBJECT : { one : 1 , two : [ 1 , 2 ], three : '3' }, UNUSED : null }, { exclude : '**/*.css' , verbose : true }), postcss({ inject : true , minimize : true , plugins : [], }),

Output example of the verbose option :

[ rollup -plugin-inject-process-env] Include / path / to /src/ index .ts [ rollup -plugin-inject-process-env] Exclude rollup -plugin-inject-process-env [ rollup -plugin-inject-process-env] Exclude / path / to /src/style .3 .css [ rollup -plugin-inject-process-env] Include / path / to /node_modules/style-inject/dist/style-inject.es.js

Icing on the cake

You might notice that as mentionned in the documentation https://nodejs.org/api/process.html#process_process_env environment variables are always string , number or boolean .

With rollup-plugin-inject-process-env, you may inject safely any JSON object to a process.env property, as shown in the example above.

Troubleshootings

'globalThis' is undefined

This error may occur in target environments where globalThis is undefined. You should use a polyfill to fix it :

npm install @ ungap / global - this

And include it in your code, e.g. :

import ' @ungap /global-this' ;

Reports

Code quality reports

Metrics

Files 1 Lines of code 59 (w/o comments) Comments 4 (+ 1 with code) Empty lines 4 Total lines 67 (w/o tests) TODO 0 lines Tests 455 (w/o comments)

Linter

✅ 0 problems

Tests

Tests suites Tests ❌ Failed 0 0 ✅ Passed 4 12 ✴ Pending 0 0 ☢ Error 0 Total 4 12

Status Suite Test ✅ Browser get NODE_ENV ✅ Browser get SOME_OBJECT ✅ Browser get MISSING

License

MIT

