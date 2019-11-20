This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-inject. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Scan modules for global variables and inject
import statements where necessary
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-inject
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import inject from 'rollup-plugin-inject';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
inject({
// control which files this plugin applies to
// with include/exclude
include: '**/*.js',
exclude: 'node_modules/**',
/* all other options are treated as modules...*/
// use the default – i.e. insert
// import $ from 'jquery'
$: 'jquery',
// use a named export – i.e. insert
// import { Promise } from 'es6-promise'
Promise: [ 'es6-promise', 'Promise' ],
// use a namespace import – i.e. insert
// import * as fs from 'fs'
fs: [ 'fs', '*' ],
// use a local module instead of a third-party one
'Object.assign': path.resolve( 'src/helpers/object-assign.js' ),
/* ...but if you want to be careful about separating modules
from other options, supply `options.modules` instead */
modules: {
$: 'jquery',
Promise: [ 'es6-promise', 'Promise' ],
'Object.assign': path.resolve( 'src/helpers/object-assign.js' )
}
})
]
}).then(...)