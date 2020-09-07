Let you use relative paths in your import directives, like this:

import { Foo } from 'one/foo' ; import { Bar } from 'two/bar' ;

Setup

In your rollup configuration file:

import includePaths from 'rollup-plugin-includepaths' ; let includePathOptions = { include : {}, paths : [ 'src/lib' , 'src/other' ], external : [], extensions : [ '.js' , '.json' , '.html' ] }; export default { entry : './app.js' , format : 'cjs' , dest : 'public/app.min.js' , plugins : [ includePaths(includePathOptions) ], };

paths = ['']

An array of source paths in your project where the plugin should look for files

Example: ['src/lib', 'src/foo']

By default, resolve files from working dir

include

A map of module=>path/to/file.js with custom module paths. Used to override the search with a static path (like Browserify does with the "browser" config).

Use this option if you want to skip the file resolution and directly resolve a module name to a given path.

Example:

include: { 'angular' : 'bower_components/angular/angular.js' }

external

An array of module names that should be excluded from the bundle (external modules).

By default, all the node built-in modules will be marked as external.

To include the built-ins, you can use the builtins plugin and set this config to an empty array.

Example:

external : [ 'angular' ]

extensions

An array of file extensions to look for in the project.