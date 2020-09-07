Let you use relative paths in your import directives, like this:
// from src/lib/one/foo.js
import { Foo } from 'one/foo';
// from src/other/two/bar.js
import { Bar } from 'two/bar';
In your rollup configuration file:
import includePaths from 'rollup-plugin-includepaths';
let includePathOptions = {
include: {},
paths: ['src/lib', 'src/other'],
external: [],
extensions: ['.js', '.json', '.html']
};
export default {
entry: './app.js',
format: 'cjs',
dest: 'public/app.min.js',
plugins: [ includePaths(includePathOptions) ],
};
['']
An array of source paths in your project where the plugin should look for files
Example:
['src/lib', 'src/foo']
By default, resolve files from working dir
A map of module=>path/to/file.js with custom module paths. Used to override the search with a static path (like Browserify does with the "browser" config).
Use this option if you want to skip the file resolution and directly resolve a module name to a given path.
Example:
include: {
// Import example: import angular from 'angular';
'angular': 'bower_components/angular/angular.js'
}
An array of module names that should be excluded from the bundle (external modules).
By default, all the node built-in modules will be marked as external.
To include the built-ins, you can use the builtins plugin and set this config to an empty array.
Example:
// will not include the module 'angular' in the final bundle
external: ['angular']
An array of file extensions to look for in the project.
Default:
['.js', '.json']