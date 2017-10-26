Import image files with rollup. Let you import images just like what you do with webpack in your React code!

Installation

yarn add

or

npm install -D rollup-plugin-img

Usage

In the rollup.config.js:

import image from 'rollup-plugin-img' ; export default { entry : 'src/index.js' , dest : 'dist/bundle.js' , plugins : [ image({ limit : 10000 }) ] };

and in your React code:

import img from 'path/image.png' ; ... render() { return < img src = { img } /> ; } ...

Options

You can pass an option to the image() just like above, and there are some options:

exclude & include: Optional. like other rollup plugins. Details

output: Required. the dest path of output image files. The first directory of dest will be handled as the base output directory(where the html file will be, usually).

extensions: Optional. a regular expression for the extensions of image files.

limit: Optional. the limit(byte) of the file size. A file will be transformed into base64 string when it doesn't exceeded the limit, otherwise, it will be copyed to the dest path.

hash: Optional. a boolean value to indicate wheather to generate a hash string in file name(default false).

demo:

... image({ output : ` ${distPath} /images` , extensions : /\.(png|jpg|jpeg|gif|svg)$/ , limit : 8192 , exclude : 'node_modules/**' }) ...

License

MIT