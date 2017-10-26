Import image files with rollup. Let you import images just like what you do with webpack in your React code!
yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-img
or
npm install -D rollup-plugin-img
In the rollup.config.js:
import image from 'rollup-plugin-img';
export default {
entry: 'src/index.js',
dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
plugins: [
image({
limit: 10000
})
]
};
and in your React code:
import img from 'path/image.png';
...
render() {
return <img src={ img } />;
}
...
You can pass an option to the
image() just like above, and there are some options:
demo:
...
image({
output: `${distPath}/images`, // default the root
extensions: /\.(png|jpg|jpeg|gif|svg)$/, // support png|jpg|jpeg|gif|svg, and it's alse the default value
limit: 8192, // default 8192(8k)
exclude: 'node_modules/**'
})
...
