rpi

rollup-plugin-img

by 德玛锡亚
1.1.0

rollup-plugin-img

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

rollup-plugin-img

Import image files with rollup. Let you import images just like what you do with webpack in your React code!

Installation

yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-img

or 

npm install -D rollup-plugin-img

Usage

In the rollup.config.js:

import image from 'rollup-plugin-img';

export default {
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
  plugins: [
    image({
      limit: 10000
    })
  ]
};

and in your React code:

import img from 'path/image.png';

  ...
  render() {
    return <img src={ img } />;
  }
  ...

Options

You can pass an option to the image() just like above, and there are some options:

  • exclude & include: Optional. like other rollup plugins. Details
  • output: Required. the dest path of output image files. The first directory of dest will be handled as the base output directory(where the html file will be, usually).
  • extensions: Optional. a regular expression for the extensions of image files.
  • limit: Optional. the limit(byte) of the file size. A file will be transformed into base64 string when it doesn't exceeded the limit, otherwise, it will be copyed to the dest path.
  • hash: Optional. a boolean value to indicate wheather to generate a hash string in file name(default false).

demo:

  ...
  image({
    output: `${distPath}/images`, // default the root
    extensions: /\.(png|jpg|jpeg|gif|svg)$/, // support png|jpg|jpeg|gif|svg, and it's alse the default value
    limit: 8192,  // default 8192(8k)
    exclude: 'node_modules/**'
  })
  ...

License

MIT

