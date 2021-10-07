openbase logo
rpi

rollup-plugin-image-files

by Bradley Spaulding
1.4.2 (see all)

Like rollup-plugin-image, but writes image files to dest instead of inlining base64.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-image-files

Build Status

Like rollup-plugin-image, but writes image files to dest instead of inlining base64. This was written for a library that would be consumed by react-native applications.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm:

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-image-files

Add the plugin to your rollup config:

import images from 'rollup-plugin-image-files';

export default {
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  des: 'dist/bundle.js',
  plugins: [images()]
}

Require some images in your source:

import React from 'react';
import { Image } from 'react-native';
import imageSrc from '../path/to/image.png';

export default const MyComponent = () => (
  <Image source={imageSrc}/>
);

What it does

The plugin does two things:

  1. Copies the source image into the same directory as the destination file.
  2. Replaces the image required with a module that exports the result of calling require on the copied image.

