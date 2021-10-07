Like rollup-plugin-image, but writes image files to dest instead of inlining base64. This was written for a library that would be consumed by react-native applications.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm:

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-image-files

Add the plugin to your rollup config:

import images from 'rollup-plugin-image-files' ; export default { entry : 'src/index.js' , des : 'dist/bundle.js' , plugins : [images()] }

Require some images in your source:

import React from 'react' ; import { Image } from 'react-native' ; import imageSrc from '../path/to/image.png' ; export default const MyComponent = () => ( < Image source = {imageSrc}/ > );

What it does

The plugin does two things: