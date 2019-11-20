This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-image. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Import JPG, PNG, GIF and SVG files.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-image
// rollup.config.js
import image from 'rollup-plugin-image';
export default {
entry: 'src/index.js',
dest: 'dist/my-lib.js',
plugins: [
image()
]
};
You can now use images in your bundle like so:
import logo from './rollup.png';
document.body.appendChild( logo );
Images are encoded using base64, which means they will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.
MIT