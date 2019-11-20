openbase logo
rollup-plugin-image

by rollup
1.0.2 (see all)

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-image / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/image

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use @rollup/plugin-image.

Readme

Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-image. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-image

Import JPG, PNG, GIF and SVG files.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-image

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import image from 'rollup-plugin-image';

export default {
  entry: 'src/index.js',
  dest: 'dist/my-lib.js',
  plugins: [
    image()
  ]
};

You can now use images in your bundle like so:

import logo from './rollup.png';
document.body.appendChild( logo );

Images are encoded using base64, which means they will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.

License

MIT

