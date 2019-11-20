Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-image. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Import JPG, PNG, GIF and SVG files.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-image

Usage

import image from 'rollup-plugin-image' ; export default { entry : 'src/index.js' , dest : 'dist/my-lib.js' , plugins : [ image() ] };

You can now use images in your bundle like so:

import logo from './rollup.png' ; document .body.appendChild( logo );

Images are encoded using base64, which means they will be 33% larger than the size on disk. You should therefore only use this for small images where the convenience of having them available on startup (e.g. rendering immediately to a canvas without co-ordinating asynchronous loading of several images) outweighs the cost.

License

MIT