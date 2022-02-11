Currently (rollup@0.65), rollup doesn't support code splitting with IIFE output. This plugin would transform ES module output into IIFEs.
npm install -D rollup-plugin-iife
import iife from "rollup-plugin-iife";
export default {
input: ["entry.js", "entry2.js"],
output: {
dir: "dist",
format: "es",
globals: {
vue: "Vue"
}
},
externals: ["vue"],
plugins: [iife()]
};
You can define global variables with
output.globals just like before. You can also specify them with the plugin option
names.
The plugin would first lookup
names option then
output.globals.
This module exports a single function.
createPlugin({
names?: Function|Object,
sourcemap?: Boolean,
prefix?: String,
strict?: Boolean
}) => PluginInstance
Create the plugin instance.
If
names is a function, the signature is:
(moduleId: String) => globalVariableName: String
If
names is an object, it is a
moduleId/
globalVariableName map.
moduleId can be relative to the output folder (e.g.
./entry.js), the plugin would resolve it to the absolute path.
If the plugin can't find a proper variable name, it would generate one according to its filename with camelcase.
If
sourcemap is false then don't generate the sourcemap. Default:
true.
When
prefix is defined, it will be used to prefix auto-generated variable names. It doesn't prefix names defined in the
names option. It doesn't prefix external imports.
If
strict is true then add
'use strict'; directive to the IIFE. Default:
true.
<script> tags).
0.6.0 (Feb 11, 2022)
import.meta.url. The plugin also throws and error if it sees unconverted
import.meta.
0.5.0 (Feb 18, 2021)
'use strict'; directive is inserted by default.
strict option.
0.4.0 (Dec 28, 2020)
0.3.1 (Feb 8, 2020)
0.3.0 (Aug 14, 2019)
var.
0.2.1 (Jun 23, 2019)
0.2.0 (Jan 26, 2019)
0.1.2 (Jan 25, 2019)
prefix option.
0.1.1 (Sep 28, 2018)
output.globals option.
0.1.0 (Aug 28, 2018)