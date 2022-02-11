Currently (rollup@0.65), rollup doesn't support code splitting with IIFE output. This plugin would transform ES module output into IIFEs.

Installation

npm install -D rollup-plugin-iife

Usage

import iife from "rollup-plugin-iife" ; export default { input : [ "entry.js" , "entry2.js" ], output : { dir : "dist" , format : "es" , globals : { vue : "Vue" } }, externals : [ "vue" ], plugins : [iife()] };

Define global variables for external imports

You can define global variables with output.globals just like before. You can also specify them with the plugin option names .

The plugin would first lookup names option then output.globals .

API

This module exports a single function.

createPlugin

createPlugin({ names?: Function | Object , sourcemap?: Boolean , prefix?: String , strict?: Boolean }) => PluginInstance

Create the plugin instance.

If names is a function, the signature is:

(moduleId: String ) => globalVariableName: String

If names is an object, it is a moduleId / globalVariableName map. moduleId can be relative to the output folder (e.g. ./entry.js ), the plugin would resolve it to the absolute path.

If the plugin can't find a proper variable name, it would generate one according to its filename with camelcase.

If sourcemap is false then don't generate the sourcemap. Default: true .

When prefix is defined, it will be used to prefix auto-generated variable names. It doesn't prefix names defined in the names option. It doesn't prefix external imports.

If strict is true then add 'use strict'; directive to the IIFE. Default: true .

Related projects

rollup-plugin-external-globals - transform imports into global variables at transform hook.

amd-script - a small AMD module cache that would work with AMD module chunks generated by Rollup. You have to load modules manually (e.g. load modules through <script> tags).

tags). rollup-plugin-loadz0r - attach each chunk with a module loader so you don't have to include a module loader at runtime. Support workers.

Changelog