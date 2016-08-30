Rollup plugin for loading content of HTML files to use as string variable in JavaScript code.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-html

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import html from 'rollup-plugin-html' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ html({ include : '**/*.html' }) ] }).then(...)

Options

include

Type: array or string

Default: **/*.html

A single file pattern, or an array of file patterns to include when importing html files. For more details see rollup-pluginutils.

exclude

Type: array or string

Default: undefined

A single file pattern, or an array of file patterns to exclude when importing html files. For more details see rollup-pluginutils.

htmlMinifierOptions

Type: Object Default: {}

The options which are given to html-minifier

E.g.:

rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ html({ include : '**/*.html' , htmlMinifierOptions : { collapseWhitespace : true , collapseBooleanAttributes : true , conservativeCollapse : true , minifyJS : true } }) ] }).then(...)

License

MIT

Credits

Thanks for Bogdan Chadkin (@TrySound) for his rollup-plugin-string rollup plugin which I used as the basis for this plugin.