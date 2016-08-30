openbase logo
rph

rollup-plugin-html

by Adam Beres-Deak
0.2.1 (see all)

Import HTML files as strings in rollup build

Readme

rollup-plugin-html Build Status

Rollup plugin for loading content of HTML files to use as string variable in JavaScript code.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-html

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import html from 'rollup-plugin-html';

rollup({
    entry: 'main.js',
    plugins: [
        html({
            include: '**/*.html'
        })
    ]
}).then(...)

Options

include

Type: array or string
Default: **/*.html

A single file pattern, or an array of file patterns to include when importing html files. For more details see rollup-pluginutils.

exclude

Type: array or string
Default: undefined

A single file pattern, or an array of file patterns to exclude when importing html files. For more details see rollup-pluginutils.

htmlMinifierOptions

Type: Object Default: {}

The options which are given to html-minifier

E.g.:

rollup({
    entry: 'main.js',
    plugins: [
        html({
            include: '**/*.html',
            htmlMinifierOptions: {
                collapseWhitespace: true,
                collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
                conservativeCollapse: true,
                minifyJS: true
            }
        })
    ]
}).then(...)

License

MIT

Credits

Thanks for Bogdan Chadkin (@TrySound) for his rollup-plugin-string rollup plugin which I used as the basis for this plugin.

