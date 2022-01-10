openbase logo
rph

rollup-plugin-hashbang

by EGOIST
2.2.2 (see all)

Add hashbang `#!` support to Rollup and make output file executable

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

rollup-plugin-hashbang

NPM version NPM downloads

Install

npm i rollup-plugin-hashbang -D

Usage

With rollup.config.js:

import hashbang from "rollup-plugin-hashbang";

export default {
  plugins: [hashbang()],
};

In:

#!/usr/bin/env node

console.log("hi");

Output:

#!/usr/bin/env node
"use strict";

console.log("hi");

Hashbang is preserved and the output file will be executable you don't need to chmod +x FILE to run it.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

rollup-plugin-hashbang © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

