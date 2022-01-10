npm i rollup-plugin-hashbang -D
With
rollup.config.js:
import hashbang from "rollup-plugin-hashbang";
export default {
plugins: [hashbang()],
};
In:
#!/usr/bin/env node
console.log("hi");
Output:
#!/usr/bin/env node
"use strict";
console.log("hi");
Hashbang is preserved and the output file will be executable you don't need to
chmod +x FILE to run it.
