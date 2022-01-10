Install

npm i rollup-plugin-hashbang -D

Usage

With rollup.config.js :

import hashbang from "rollup-plugin-hashbang" ; export default { plugins : [hashbang()], };

In:

console .log( "hi" );

Output:

; console .log( "hi" );

Hashbang is preserved and the output file will be executable you don't need to chmod +x FILE to run it.

Contributing

Author

rollup-plugin-hashbang © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).