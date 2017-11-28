Rollup plugin to compose bundle output filenames with unique hashes, to facilitate long-term caching of your static resources.
It uses is simple placeholder pattern to substitue filename with bundle hash. I.e.
main.[hash].js
becomes:
main.07d2bf0d12655d9f51c0637718da4889.js
via npm:
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-hash
via yarn:
yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-hash
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import hash from 'rollup-plugin-hash';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
hash({
dest: 'main.[hash].js'
})
]
});
Meanwhile, if dest filename is written the following way, only first 4 characters of hash will
be used in final filename:
main.[hash:4].js. You could change this number to modify the
output result.
Type:
string
Required:
true
The template of your filename destination. Must include the placeholder
[hash] to be replaced.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Required:
false
Whether the hashed version should replace the main output file generated by Rollup. Useful in CI environments where you don't need any non-hashed assets.
Type:
string
Default:
sha1
Required:
true
Hashing algorithm used to generate hash. Can be one of
md5,
sha1,
sha256,
sha512
Type:
string
Required:
false
Filename to write a manifest to. Will generate a JSON manifest mapping input filename to hashed output filename. Useful if you want to dynamically generate link to your hashed output server-side.
Example manifest:
{
"main.js": "main.56770a64be1a1132502b276c4132a76bb94d9e1b.js"
}
Type:
string
Default:
bundle.dest
Required:
false
The filename used as the input key in the generated manifest map.
Useful in certain build setups where
path.resolve is needed as
bundle.dest but not in the manifest.
Type:
function
Required:
false
Callback which is called with the resulting hashed filename. This is useful if you are integrating with other build steps and want to store the filename locally to be used in subsequent configs etc.
MIT ©