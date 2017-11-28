Rollup plugin to compose bundle output filenames with unique hashes, to facilitate long-term caching of your static resources.

It uses is simple placeholder pattern to substitue filename with bundle hash. I.e.

main . [hash] .js

becomes:

main .07d2bf0d12655d9f51c0637718da4889 .js

Install

via npm:

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-hash

via yarn:

yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-hash

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import hash from 'rollup-plugin-hash' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ hash({ dest : 'main.[hash].js' }) ] });

Meanwhile, if dest filename is written the following way, only first 4 characters of hash will be used in final filename: main.[hash:4].js . You could change this number to modify the output result.

Options

dest

Type: string Required: true

The template of your filename destination. Must include the placeholder [hash] to be replaced.

replace

Type: boolean Default: false Required: false

Whether the hashed version should replace the main output file generated by Rollup. Useful in CI environments where you don't need any non-hashed assets.

algorithm

Type: string Default: sha1 Required: true

Hashing algorithm used to generate hash. Can be one of md5 , sha1 , sha256 , sha512

manifest

Type: string Required: false

Filename to write a manifest to. Will generate a JSON manifest mapping input filename to hashed output filename. Useful if you want to dynamically generate link to your hashed output server-side.

Example manifest:

{ "main.js" : "main.56770a64be1a1132502b276c4132a76bb94d9e1b.js" }

manifestKey

Type: string Default: bundle.dest Required: false

The filename used as the input key in the generated manifest map. Useful in certain build setups where path.resolve is needed as bundle.dest but not in the manifest.

callback

Type: function Required: false

Callback which is called with the resulting hashed filename. This is useful if you are integrating with other build steps and want to store the filename locally to be used in subsequent configs etc.

License

MIT ©