rpe

rollup-plugin-external-globals

by eight
0.6.1

Transform external imports into global variables like output.globals.

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Readme

rollup-plugin-external-globals

Build Status codecov install size

Transform external imports into global variables like Rollup's output.globals option. See rollup/rollup#2374

Installation

npm install -D rollup-plugin-external-globals

Usage

import externalGlobals from "rollup-plugin-external-globals";

export default {
  input: ["entry.js"],
  output: {
    dir: "dist",
    format: "es"
  },
  plugins: [
    externalGlobals({
      jquery: "$"
    })
  ]
};

The above config transforms

import jq from "jquery";

console.log(jq(".test"));

into

console.log($(".test"));

It also transforms dynamic import:

import("jquery")
  .then($ => {
    $ = $.default || $;
    console.log($(".test"));
  });

// transformed
Promise.resolve($)
  .then($ => {
    $ = $.default || $;
    console.log($(".test"));
  });

Note: when using dynamic import, you should notice that in ES module, the resolved object is aways a module namespace, but the global variable might be not.

Note: this plugin only works with import/export syntax. If you are using a module loader transformer e.g. rollup-plugin-commonjs, you have to put this plugin after the transformer plugin.

API

This module exports a single function.

createPlugin

const plugin = createPlugin(
  globals: Object | Function,
  {
    include?: Array,
    exclude?: Array,
    dynamicWrapper?: Function
  } = {}
);

globals is a moduleId/variableName map. For example, to map jquery module to $:

const globals = {
  jquery: "$"
}

or provide a function that takes the moduleId and returns the variableName.

const globals = (id) => {
  if (id === "jquery") {
    return "$";
  }
}

include is an array of glob patterns. If defined, only matched files would be transformed.

exclude is an array of glob patterns. Matched files would not be transformed.

dynamicWrapper is used to specify dynamic imports. Below is the default.

const dynamicWrapper = (id) => {
  return `Promise.resolve(${id})`;
}

Virtual modules are always transformed.

Changelog

  • 0.6.1 (Oct 21, 2020)

    • Fix: add an extra assignment when exporting globals.

  • 0.6.0 (Aug 14, 2020)

    • Breaking: bump to rollup@2.

  • 0.5.0 (Dec 8, 2019)

    • Add: dynamicWrapper option.
    • Add: now globals can be a function.
    • Bump dependencies/peer dependencies.

  • 0.4.0 (Sep 24, 2019)

    • Add: transform dynamic imports i.e. import("foo") => Promise.resolve(FOO).

  • 0.3.1 (Jun 6, 2019)

    • Fix: all export-from statements are incorrectly transformed.
    • Bump dependencies.

  • 0.3.0 (Mar 25, 2019)

    • Fix: temporary variable name conflicts.
    • Breaking: transform virtual modules. Now the plugin transforms proxy modules generated by commonjs plugin.
    • Bump dependencies.

  • 0.2.1 (Oct 2, 2018)

    • Fix: don't skip export statement.

  • 0.2.0 (Sep 12, 2018)

    • Change: use transform hook.
    • Add: rewrite conflicted variable names.
    • Add: handle export from.

  • 0.1.0 (Aug 5, 2018)

    • Initial release.

