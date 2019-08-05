Execute shell command(s) sequentially when the bundle is generated.
npm i rollup-plugin-execute -D
// rollup.config.js
import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute'
export default {
entry: 'src/app.js',
dest: 'public/app.js',
plugins: [
// Open the browser when the bundle is generated
execute('start chrome --new-window http://localhost/')
]
}
// rollup.config.js
import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute'
import path from 'path'
export default {
entry: 'src/app.js',
dest: 'public/app.js',
plugins: [
execute([
// Copy index.html from src to public if index.html is not modified
'robocopy src public index.html',
// Then open the browser
'start firefox -new-window "' + path.join(process.cwd(), 'public', 'index.html') + '"'
])
]
}
Enjoy!