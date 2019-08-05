openbase logo
rpe

rollup-plugin-execute

by Audi Nugraha
1.1.1 (see all)

Execute shell command(s) sequentially when the bundle is generated.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-execute

Execute shell command(s) sequentially when the bundle is generated.

npm i rollup-plugin-execute -D

Examples

// rollup.config.js
import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute'

export default {
    entry: 'src/app.js',
    dest: 'public/app.js',
    plugins: [
        // Open the browser when the bundle is generated
        execute('start chrome --new-window http://localhost/')
    ]
}

// rollup.config.js
import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute'
import path from 'path'

export default {
    entry: 'src/app.js',
    dest: 'public/app.js',
    plugins: [
        execute([
            // Copy index.html from src to public if index.html is not modified
            'robocopy src public index.html',
            // Then open the browser
            'start firefox -new-window "' + path.join(process.cwd(), 'public', 'index.html') + '"'
        ])
    ]
}

Enjoy!

