Execute shell command(s) sequentially when the bundle is generated.

npm i rollup -plugin- execute -D

Examples

import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute' export default { entry : 'src/app.js' , dest : 'public/app.js' , plugins : [ execute( 'start chrome --new-window http://localhost/' ) ] }

import execute from 'rollup-plugin-execute' import path from 'path' export default { entry : 'src/app.js' , dest : 'public/app.js' , plugins : [ execute([ 'robocopy src public index.html' , 'start firefox -new-window "' + path.join(process.cwd(), 'public' , 'index.html' ) + '"' ]) ] }

Enjoy!