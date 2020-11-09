This plugin is migrated to https://github.com/rollup/plugins/tree/master/packages/eslint
Rollup plugin to verify entry point and all imported files with ESLint.
yarn add rollup-plugin-eslint --dev
import { rollup } from "rollup";
import { eslint } from "rollup-plugin-eslint";
export default {
input: "main.js",
plugins: [
eslint({
/* your options */
})
]
};
See more options here eslint-config.
You can also use eslint configuration in the form of a
.eslintrc.* file in your project's root. It will be loaded automatically.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, will auto fix source code.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, will throw an error if any errors were found.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, will throw an error if any warnings were found.
Type:
array or
string
Default:
[]
A single file, or array of files, to include when linting.
Type:
array or
string
Default:
node_modules/**
A single file, or array of files, to exclude when linting.
Type:
function or
string
Default:
stylish
Custom error formatter or the name of a built-in formatter.
MIT © Bogdan Chadkin