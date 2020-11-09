openbase logo
rpe

rollup-plugin-eslint

by Bogdan Chadkin
7.0.0 (see all)

This plugin in migrated https://github.com/rollup/plugins/tree/master/packages/eslint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-eslint Travis Build Status

This plugin is migrated to https://github.com/rollup/plugins/tree/master/packages/eslint

Rollup plugin to verify entry point and all imported files with ESLint.

Install

yarn add rollup-plugin-eslint --dev

Usage

import { rollup } from "rollup";
import { eslint } from "rollup-plugin-eslint";

export default {
  input: "main.js",
  plugins: [
    eslint({
      /* your options */
    })
  ]
};

Options

See more options here eslint-config.

You can also use eslint configuration in the form of a .eslintrc.* file in your project's root. It will be loaded automatically.

fix

Type: boolean
Default: false

If true, will auto fix source code.

throwOnError

Type: boolean
Default: false

If true, will throw an error if any errors were found.

throwOnWarning

Type: boolean
Default: false

If true, will throw an error if any warnings were found.

include

Type: array or string
Default: []

A single file, or array of files, to include when linting.

exclude

Type: array or string
Default: node_modules/**

A single file, or array of files, to exclude when linting.

formatter

Type: function or string
Default: stylish

Custom error formatter or the name of a built-in formatter.

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin

