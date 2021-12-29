💛 You can help the author become a full-time open-source maintainer by sponsoring him on GitHub.
esbuild is by far one of the fastest TS/ESNext to ES6 compilers and minifier, this plugin replaces
rollup-plugin-typescript2,
@rollup/plugin-typescript and
rollup-plugin-terser for you.
yarn add esbuild rollup-plugin-esbuild --dev
In
rollup.config.js:
import esbuild from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild'
export default {
plugins: [
esbuild({
// All options are optional
include: /\.[jt]sx?$/, // default, inferred from `loaders` option
exclude: /node_modules/, // default
sourceMap: false, // by default inferred from rollup's `output.sourcemap` option
minify: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
target: 'es2017', // default, or 'es20XX', 'esnext'
jsx: 'transform', // default, or 'preserve'
jsxFactory: 'React.createElement',
jsxFragment: 'React.Fragment',
// Like @rollup/plugin-replace
define: {
__VERSION__: '"x.y.z"',
},
tsconfig: 'tsconfig.json', // default
// Add extra loaders
loaders: {
// Add .json files support
// require @rollup/plugin-commonjs
'.json': 'json',
// Enable JSX in .js files too
'.js': 'jsx',
},
}),
],
}
include and
exclude can be
String | RegExp | Array[...String|RegExp], when supplied it will override default values.
jsxFactory,
jsxFragmentFactory and
target options from your
tsconfig.json as default values.
There are serveral ways to generate declaration file:
tsc with
emitDeclarationOnly, the slowest way but you get type checking, it doesn't bundle the
.d.ts files.
rollup-plugin-dts which generates and bundle
.d.ts, also does type checking.
api-extractor by Microsoft, looks quite complex to me so I didn't try it, PR welcome to update this section.
Use this with rollup-plugin-vue-jsx:
import vueJsx from 'rollup-plugin-vue-jsx-compat'
import esbuild from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild'
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
vueJsx(),
esbuild({
jsxFactory: 'vueJsxCompat',
}),
],
}
If you only want to use this plugin to minify your bundle:
import { minify } from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild'
export default {
plugins: [minify()],
}
You can use this plugin to pre-bundle dependencies using esbuild and inline them in the Rollup-generated bundle:
esbuild({
optimizeDeps: {
include: ['vue', 'vue-router'],
},
})
This eliminates the need of
@rollup/plugin-node-modules and
@rollup/plugin-commonjs.
Note that this is an experimental features, breaking changes might happen across minor version bump.
TODO: Maybe we can scan Rollup input files to get a list of deps to optimize automatically.
MIT © EGOIST (Kevin Titor)