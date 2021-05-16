npm install rollup-plugin-dotenv
Create a
rollup.config.js configuration file and import the plugin:
import dotenv from "rollup-plugin-dotenv"
export default {
input: "src/index.js",
output: [
dir: "dist/build"
],
plugins: [
dotenv()
]
}
create your
.env file in the root of your project.
# .env
FOO=bar
so you can use FOO in your javascript files.
// src/index.js
console.log(process.env.FOO)
your env variables will be replaced by their values in your bundled file.
// dist/build/index.js
console.log('bar')
if you want to know more about the principle and restrictions of replacement, please read @rollup/plugin-replace notes.
You can specify the options below.
cwd
Type:
String
Default:
"."
directory in which to search for env files.
envKey
Type:
String
Default:
"NODE_ENV"
key used to search for .env files by node environment
Rollup will merge env vars located at
[
`.env.${process.env[envKey]}.local`,
`.env.${process.env[envKey]}`,
'.env.local',
'.env',
]
so if you are in
prod, rollup will search in
['.env.prod.local', '.env.prod', '.env.local', '.env']
and merge the result.