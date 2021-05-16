openbase logo
rpd

rollup-plugin-dotenv

by Mateusz Burzyński
0.3.0 (see all)

Readme

rollup-plugin-dotenv

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-dotenv

Usage

Create a rollup.config.js configuration file and import the plugin:

import dotenv from "rollup-plugin-dotenv"

export default {
  input: "src/index.js",
  output: [
    dir: "dist/build"
  ],
  plugins: [
    dotenv()
  ]
}

create your .env file in the root of your project.

# .env
FOO=bar

so you can use FOO in your javascript files.

// src/index.js
console.log(process.env.FOO)

your env variables will be replaced by their values in your bundled file.

// dist/build/index.js
console.log('bar')

if you want to know more about the principle and restrictions of replacement, please read @rollup/plugin-replace notes.

Options

You can specify the options below.

cwd

Type: String Default: "."

directory in which to search for env files.

envKey

Type: String Default: "NODE_ENV"

key used to search for .env files by node environment

Rollup will merge env vars located at

[
  `.env.${process.env[envKey]}.local`,
  `.env.${process.env[envKey]}`,
  '.env.local',
  '.env',
]

so if you are in prod, rollup will search in

['.env.prod.local', '.env.prod', '.env.local', '.env']

and merge the result.

LICENSE (MIT)

