Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-dotenv

Usage

Create a rollup.config.js configuration file and import the plugin:

import dotenv from "rollup-plugin-dotenv" export default { input : "src/index.js" , output : [ dir: "dist/build" ], plugins : [ dotenv() ] }

create your .env file in the root of your project.

FOO=bar

so you can use FOO in your javascript files.

console .log(process.env.FOO)

your env variables will be replaced by their values in your bundled file.

console .log( 'bar' )

if you want to know more about the principle and restrictions of replacement, please read @rollup/plugin-replace notes.

Options

You can specify the options below.

cwd

Type: String Default: "."

directory in which to search for env files.

envKey

Type: String Default: "NODE_ENV"

key used to search for .env files by node environment

Rollup will merge env vars located at

[ `.env. ${process.env[envKey]} .local` , `.env. ${process.env[envKey]} ` , '.env.local' , '.env' , ]

so if you are in prod , rollup will search in

['.env.prod.local', '.env.prod', '.env.local', '.env']

and merge the result.

LICENSE (MIT)